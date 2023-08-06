Wyatt Simmons picks up USC offer for 2024

Harding Academy Searcy (Arkansas) three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons is a 6-3, 215-pound junior who just picked up major offers from Arkansas and USC.

Other offers for Simmoms are from Clemson, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Vandy, Florida State, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Auburn, SMU, UNLV, Arkansas State, UAB, Southern Miss and others

Simmons recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, an interception, and two recovered fumbles as a junior. He also had 12 rushes for 61 yards, a touchdown, and two catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He reminds me a little of current USC Trojan freshman Tackett Curtis.

Simmons is rated the No. 757 overall prospect and the No. 68 linebacker, according to the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 60 overall linebacker in the 247Sports rankings.

Losing out on Tyanthony Smith and Kingston Viliamu-Asa opens up a spot for a 2024 linebacker. The upcoming (2024) losses of Shane Lee, Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry will create a glaring hole for the Trojans at linebacker.

I’m grateful to receive an offer from USC@CoachBOdom pic.twitter.com/Qegtb0V9mD — Wyatt Simmons (@Wyatt_Simmons10) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire