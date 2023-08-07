Wyatt can make Packers defense a scary unit
Chris Simms explains why DL Devonte Wyatt is the Green Bay Packer he's most interested to watch this NFL season, aside from the obvious answer in QB Jordan Love.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the AFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
The first preseason game of the NFL season was watched by millions.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Neymar is the most recent PSG star to look for an exit from the club.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest show of the year, took place on Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit. The 36th installment of SummerSlam featured a stacked card, including four main events and four championship matches.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.