Wyatt Johnston with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
The fantasy hockey postseason is fast approaching, and these skaters offer late-season production that could fuel title runs.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
Malik Monk, one of the best sixth men in the league this season, was having a career year in Sacramento before he went down on Friday night.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.