Wyatt Hummel speaks on decision to join CU Buffs

After spending five seasons in Pennsylvania playing for the Villanova Wildcats, offensive tackle Wyatt Hummel decided to transfer to where he always knew he would end up: Colorado.

Hummel, an experienced lineman who excelled as a pass-blocker during his time with the Wildcats, announced in late April his intentions to join the Buffaloes. He’s known for his versatility, having played all five positions on the offensive line over 1,000 snaps and 30 career games at Villanova.

Hummel could compete for a starting position at Colorado, likely at one of the tackle spots or center. But he will be a valuable piece that coaches can deploy across multiple spots if needed. You can thank his family in Boulder for helping bring Hummel to CU (h/t Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede):

“For some reason I always had a feeling that I would end up somewhere in Colorado,” Hummel told BuffStampede. “I have some family that lives in Boulder as well. But most importantly through this whole entire recruiting process I wanted to find a place where I can see myself succeeding and I saw that at Boulder.”

Besides the allure of Boulder’s beauty, the loads of NFL experience on head coach Deion Sanders’ staff played a factor in Hummel’s decision.

“Having that many coaches around that have played in the NFL and had very successful careers was an eye opener for me,” Hummel told BuffStampede. “Not only that but seeing how motivated these coaches are to coach while having their experience was special.”

