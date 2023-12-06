Wyatt Bower helped put Corunna football on map on way to being named AP player of year

Corunna's Wyatt Bower throws a pass against Grand Rapids Catholic Central during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

As the success began at an early age, Wyatt Bower figured big possibilities existed for he and peers once they got their chance to make their mark in the Corunna football program.

And the message constantly given to Bower as he chased those dreams centered around staying focused on the path and putting in the work,

That message resonated with Bower and helped him make a large mark for Corunna.

Bower was instrumental as Corunna made its deepest state playoff run in program history while finishing as the Division 5 state runner-up. The senior quarterback and Saginaw Valley commit was recognized for his impact in the Cavaliers' record-setting season by being named the Associated Press Division 5-6 player of the year,

"He has just an incredible balance of skills," Corunna coach Steve Herrick said. "He can spin the ball and obviously the speed and the ability he has running it to match it. It just showed this year with 2,300-plus passing yards and over 1,000 yards rushing. He had his hand in well over 40 touchdowns between rushing and passing. It was pretty amazing."

Corunna set a school record with 13 wins this fall, which exceeded the previous mark of 10. This year's state championship game appearance was the first in program history.

"I've grown up my whole life just wanting to make it to Ford Field," Bower said. "Everybody in high school dreams to get to Ford Field or win the state championship. Just to make it was amazing.

“All the guys knew that we could do it. I feel like we put Corunna on the map again."

Bower, who was a major factor in the Cavaliers winning a Division 2 state track title in the spring, had a large role as they captured the state's attention in football. He had a strong finish to a special career and set program records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and rushing yards. He set single-season marks for passing yards (2,385) and touchdowns (26) this fall.

Those records were never the focus for Bower but came along with his drive of helping Corunna achieve as much success as possible.

"He's just the complete package," Herrick said. "He has just incredible athleticism. As a junior he almost jumped 23-feet in the long jump and he was a 10.8 (second) 100-meter guy. He's on state championship relay teams. Obviously, the athleticism was never in question. As a sophomore just to see that presence, football IQ and the understanding of the game — I always knew the sky was the limit for him and it still is."

Corunna's Tarick Bower looks for a pass interference call during the fourth quarter in the game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Other Greater Lansing football players named first team all-state in Division 5-6 included Corunna senior receiver Tarick Bower, Corunna senior linebacker Jaden Edington and Williamston senior punter Noah Dunckel.

Tarick Bower had more than 1,300 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns and is also committed to Saginaw Valley. Edington had 94 tackles, which included 14 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and also ran for 1,000 yards and 23 scores for the Cavaliers.

Dunckel was a repeat first team selection at punter. He averaged 40.2 yards on his 23 punts, landing six inside the 20. He also ran for 933 yards and nine touchdowns and had 79 tackles and an interception.

Second team all-state selections from Greater Lansing included receivers Braden Rabideau (Lansing Catholic), Max McCune (Williamston) and Drew Robinson (Stockbridge).

Corunna offensive lineman Alan Mrva and kicker Brayden Andrejack and coach Steve Herrick were also named to the second team.

Ovid-Elsie linebacker Javen Belill was an honorable mention all-state selection.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on X @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Corunna's Wyatt Bower leads Division 5-6 all-state football team