Wyandotte Youth Football holds Unleash The Beast camp over weekend

Jun. 19—WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Jen McCloud, director of Unleash The Beast youth football camp, called it a "special opportunity" to host such an event in the northeast Oklahoma community.

"I think it's pretty cool that they're coming to a small town in Oklahoma with like, 1,000 people, maybe," said Kason Threet, an incoming junior at Wyandotte High School. "I think it's pretty awesome that they're coming down here to work with us all."

Threet is transferring from Grove to Wyandotte for this next school year and was looking to learn from former NFL linebacker Roosevelt Collins. Collins played for the Miami Dolphins. Threet was specifically wanting to improve his technique and his speed getting across the field.

"A lot of people did a lot for me back in the day in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I know it's my responsibility to pay it forward," Collins said. "I love doing what I do and it's a blessing for me to be able to do it."

The camps aren't just about football. Collins and his coworkers and friends — Byron Williams, Xavier Warren and Cody Norris — work multiple camps together in Texas and other areas. Their goal is to talk to the athletes about how to succeed in life, not just athletics.

"We tell them, not just about football, but how to be a great kid, how to listen to your parents. How to be a leader in the classroom as well as a leader on the football field," Collins said.

Collins said they even share their phone numbers with players sometimes to continue to mentor the young athletes.

Saturday's camp began with drills and workouts with the first-through-fifth graders. A couple of the boys offered their thoughts on the workout with former pros and veterans of the game.

10-year-old Bryden Bresee of Seneca is heading into fourth grade and had this to say: "It was cool meeting some players that experienced being in the NFL. I learned how to run the ball more correctly."

Bryden said his favorite sport is football and he thinks this is something he'd like to come back and participate in again. One thing that will stick with him from Saturday is that one of the camp workers told him he was "really coachable."

Williams gives credit to McCloud for working to get this camp going and putting it on.

"It's been a true blessing for all of us to be a part of this. And to see the excitement that the community has, the coaches and the parents, and the things the kids are learning on the football field, it's important, it's an enhancement for life," Williams said.

Austyn Harry of Wyandotte is turning 11 years old soon and is going to be a fifth grader. He also said he enjoyed Saturday's camp.

Harry's initial description of camp was that is was "hot" and "fun." He learned footwork at camp and how to catch and throw the ball properly. He will be focusing a lot on his footwork this next football season.

Kysen Brown participated in the second group of campers as an upcoming eighth grader. Brown, from Quapaw, Oklahoma, described himself as not being very experienced in football and believes this camp could help him learn a lot before the next season.

"I haven't played football a whole lot and wanted to get better," he said. "It was good."

His focus was to simply get better and become a little faster.

Norris is the youngest of the camp leaders and was joining this crew in Wyandotte for the first time. He didn't make last year's camp. The 25-year-old played college football as a wide receiver at Southeastern Oklahoma University. He said he takes pride in being able to serve the youth.

"To be a servant leader to the kids, it's a blessing," Norris said. "How you do anything is how you do everything. I may not have made it to the league, but you can be a professional in other things and that's kind of my realm."

Warren offered his thoughts as well and said it's "important" to the group to lead their communities and lead those among the "next generation."

"We are going to be judged by how we lead. What we always want to do is make sure we care for our communities and our kids and each other," he said.