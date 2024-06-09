Wyandotte Nation hosts first Firekeepers lacrosse tournament

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A northeast Oklahoma community is working to keep its history alive through what’s known as North America’s oldest sport.

The Wyandotte Nation and the Missouri State University men’s lacrosse team hosted the first-ever 7-v-7 Firekeepers Lacrosse Invitational Tournament today at the Wyandotte High School football field.

More than 100 players from four local high schools gathered this morning at 9 am for the free event.

Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center and Museum Media Specialist Joshua Garcia says the sport originated in the area that’s now known as New York and was originally called stickball.

“The goal behind this is to create community within our nation and within Ottawa County, essentially. I mean, several of the tribes, majority of the tribes in Ottawa County alone are from the Great Lakes, Eastern Woodland area. So that’s one thing we’re trying to do our part in maintaining the culture and create a community behind it,” said Joshua Garcia, Wyandotte National Cultural Center and Museum Media Specialist.

“I think a lot of it’s because of the brotherhood that comes with it. I think that’s why lacrosse is a lot different than some other sports. It’s very much a brotherhood. You got to work with your team all the time. You want to get close with them, know what they do, and know what they like, dislike. For me, that’s what brings me back is those moments,” said Holden Ennes, lacrosse player.

The tournament also featured a stickball presentation.

