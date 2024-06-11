Wyandotte County mayor responds to Chiefs, Royals talks of moving to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas is responding after the Chiefs and Royals talked about moving across the state line.

Last week, the Royals came out with a statement saying they’ll explore the state of Kansas and its STAR bonds funding mechanism for a new stadium.

The Chiefs haven’t said anything publicly over the last week, but on Tuesday, Kansas leadership in both Houses released a joint letter that they sent to Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt asking him to consider building a new stadium in the sunflower state.

One potential location is in KCK, near Kansas Speedway.

On Monday, UG Mayor Tyrone Garner supported the idea of the teams moving to KCK. He released a statement saying “On behalf of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, I welcome their interest in identifying appropriate partnerships and urge the Kansas Legislature to enact equitable STAR bond legislation that would put us in a strong position to bring both respected professional sports franchises to Wyandotte County.”

Kansas lawmakers are expected to address the issue in the special session on June 18.

