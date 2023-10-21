WXV3: Ten-try Ireland cruise to 64-3 win over Colombia in Dubai
WXV3: Ireland v Colombia
Ireland (38) 64
Tries: Jones 2, Behan, Moore, Deely, Hogan, McMahon, Parsons 2, Tarpey Cons: O'Brien 5, Deely 2
Colombia (0) 3
Pens: Arzuaga
Ireland ran in 10 tries as they outclassed Colombia to secure a 64-3 victory and top the WXV3 standings.
The Irish opened the tournament by hammering Kazakhstan 109-0 and this was another one-sided affair in Dubai.
Tries from from Neve Jones, Nastaja Beehan, Grace Moore, Meabh Deely, Brittany Hogan and Edel McMahon helped Ireland to a 38-0 lead at the break.
Beibhinn Parsons went over for a second-half double while Jones and Leah Tarpey also touched down for the Irish.
Ireland: Meabh Deely, Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins, Aoife Dalton, Natasja Behan, Dannah O'Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Eimear Corri, Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan.
Replacements: Sarah Delaney, Niamh O'Dowd, Fiona Tuite, Dorothy Wall, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey, Clara Barrett, Sadhbh McGrath.