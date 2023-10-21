WXV3: Ten-try Ireland cruise to 64-3 win over Colombia in Dubai

Aoibheann Reilly passes for Ireland in Saturday's victory over Colombia in Dubai

WXV3: Ireland v Colombia Ireland (38) 64 Tries: Jones 2, Behan, Moore, Deely, Hogan, McMahon, Parsons 2, Tarpey Cons: O'Brien 5, Deely 2 Colombia (0) 3 Pens: Arzuaga

Ireland ran in 10 tries as they outclassed Colombia to secure a 64-3 victory and top the WXV3 standings.

The Irish opened the tournament by hammering Kazakhstan 109-0 and this was another one-sided affair in Dubai.

Tries from from Neve Jones, Nastaja Beehan, Grace Moore, Meabh Deely, Brittany Hogan and Edel McMahon helped Ireland to a 38-0 lead at the break.

Beibhinn Parsons went over for a second-half double while Jones and Leah Tarpey also touched down for the Irish.

Ireland: Meabh Deely, Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins, Aoife Dalton, Natasja Behan, Dannah O'Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Eimear Corri, Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Sarah Delaney, Niamh O'Dowd, Fiona Tuite, Dorothy Wall, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey, Clara Barrett, Sadhbh McGrath.