WWE's Paul Heyman booed in Philly after picking 49ers over Eagles

WWE's Paul Heyman trolls Eagles fans with Brock Purdy shoutout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WWE manager Paul Heyman didn't endear himself to Philly sports fans on Monday.

During "Monday Night Raw" at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Heyman made a reference to the upcoming 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game.

Heyman proclaimed that the Eagles were going to get "conquered" by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, which unsurprisingly drew loud boos from the crowd.

The statement came over a month after Heyman took a shot at Purdy on Twitter.

Heyman, who has managed wrestling stars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, tweeted at Purdy to change his first name -- since his last name isn't Lesnar -- and dismissed the idea of Mr. Irrelevant now being relevant.

. @NBCS49ers @brockpurdy13 @NBCS49ers



1 - No one says BRRROCK like I do. And yet, EVERYONE still tries. If your last name isn't Lesnar, CHANGE THE FIRST NAME, please and thank you!



2 - MR RELEVANT??? Please expect a Cease and Desist from the Justice Court, Island of Relevancy! https://t.co/EzQic6NC26 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 6, 2022

It appears Purdy has since won over Heyman.

Purdy will look to continue his improbable unbeaten run when the 49ers visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. San Francisco has won seven consecutive games with the rookie under center and 12 straight overall.

