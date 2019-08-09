Since Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football back in March, there's been plenty of speculation that the former Patriots tight end could return later this season.

But judging by recent comments from Gronk's close friend and WWE star Mojo Rawley, Pats fans shouldn't get their hopes up. In an interview with CBS Boston, Rawley said Gronk is going to "lay low" and "heal up" before he figures out his next career move.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some, including Rawley, believe that next move could be in the ring.

"He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records," Rawley told CBS Boston. "For every record he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he's doing nothing. He's going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He'll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.

"But in the future, we have talked about it extensively. Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he's ready to do something at some point."

This isn't the first time Rawley has mentioned Gronk's interest in a WWE career. He told TMZ in March it "wouldn't shock him one bit" to see Gronkowski in the WWE full-time. That doesn't come as a surprise, as Rawley and Gronk participated in WresleMania 33 together in 2017.

If he does decide to make wrestling his post-football career, who knows, maybe Patriots fans will see him at next year's SummerSlam Week at TD Garden.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

WWE's Mojo Rawley implies Rob Gronkowski still has interest in wrestling career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston