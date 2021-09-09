WWE wrestler Triple H recovering after procedure following cardiac event

Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, is recovering after a cardiac event. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE wrestler Triple H is recovering from a procedure after having a cardiac event, the company announced Wednesday.

Triple H — whose real name is Paul Levesque — is expected to make a full recovery following the procedure, WWE said in a statement.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

The issue was reportedly caused by a "genetic heart issue."

Levesque, 52, worked as a superstar in WWE for years. As Triple H, Levesque won the WWE world championships 14 times over his career. Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon, in 2003.

In recent years, Levesque has served in a front office role with the company. He still wrestles occasionally, but mostly operates as the WWE's executive vice president of global talent strategy and development.