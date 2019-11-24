WWE Survivor Series 2019: Matches and predictions

Photo credit: WWE

From Digital Spy

After another controversial pay-per-view comes Survivor Series 2019. It's our usual inter-brand warfare, but this year there's a twist.

It's Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT, as developmental finally makes the jump to being a third brand proper.

WWE Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Saturday, November 24, at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight, Saturday November 24 into Monday, November 25 in the UK) at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

A two-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 5pm ET/2pm PT (10pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2019?

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Rey Mysterio [No Holds Barred, No DQ]

Photo credit: WWE

On paper this has "Brock Lesnar retains" written all over it.

Despite Rey Mysterio overcoming the odds (and weight/size difference) many, many times in his career, this is BROCK LESNAR we're talking about.

Brock's invincibility has taken a few knocks over the last couple of years, sure, but this is still the man who squished Kofi Kingston in seconds the other week.

But somehow, Rey has managed to get this one changed to a No Holds Barred, No DQ match, which suddenly evens things up.

With Cain Velasquez (and his son Dominick) and that stipulation in his corner, things have suddenly got interesting.

And you know what. It may not be clean. It may not be pretty, but we think he can actually do it.

PREDICTION: Rey Mysterio

WWE Universal Championship: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (c) vs Daniel Bryan



Photo credit: WWE

Elsewhere we've called this the defining feud for The Fiend and we stand by that.

His legend-smashing was fun. His (eventual) beating of Seth Rollins was essential. But this is where The New Bray Wyatt gets defined.

Is he a flash-in-the-pan gimmick who'll be edged aside by someone a bit smarter and more experienced that Seth Rollins?

Or is The Fiend able to do what the Old Bray Wyatt couldn't manage and put away Daniel Bryan for good.

We don't think this match will be the end of this feud, but we fully expect The Fiend to come out on top on both this battle and the war, but don't expect Daniel Bryan to make it easy for him.

PREDICTION: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Photo credit: WWE

His opponent came late in the day, but Adam Cole better watch out, bay-bay.

Pete Dunne held the NXT UK Championship for a long, long (long) time and the Bruiserweight's looked a little naked without some gold around his waist since.

Sure, he's just come off the back of a triple threat, but Adam Cole has gone through a WAR.

Expect this to be a tight affair, but we've got our hopes pinned on Dunne pulling off a major shock here.

PREDICTION: Pete Dunne



Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Shayna Baszler [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]

Photo credit: WWE

Of all the invading NXT superstars, Shayna Baszler has maybe been the one who looked most at home rubbing shoulders with the "main roster".

She's not the least bit afraid of Becky or Bayley, and seems eager to put away one or both of them on Sunday night.

Becky isn't short of confidence/arrogance herself. Bollocks to brand supremacy she says, this is all about proving once again that she's better than the rest.

For her part, Bayley has felt ignored and underestimated by both of her rivals, so will be eager to show that she's not a third wheel in this feud and is a force to be reckoned with.

Every woman will want to make a statement, but we can't look beyond the strength, power, and hunger of Shayna Baszler.

Expect her to pick up a statement win, and then rock up on either Raw or SmackDown in the days or weeks afterwards to make a beeline for that main roster gold.

PREDICTION: Shayna Baszler



Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles vs Roderick Strong [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]

Photo credit: WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles may have disappointed a couple of WrestleManias back, but now we've got a chance to put that right, with added Roderick Strong for fun.

As with much on the card, there isn't an awful lot at stake here, but in terms of pure wrestling ability, it'll be hard to top this one.

We're expecting this to be the most fun match on the card, and all the more so if Sami Zayn, The OC and the rest of the Undisputed ERA stay out of it and let these three guys do what they can in the ring.

Anything can happen in a Triple Threat, but we're going to go for Shinsuke to get the big win and a chance to show off his new Intercontinental Championship belt.

PREDICTION: Shinsuke Nakamura

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]

Photo credit: WWE

The whole WWE tag division is in need of a reboot. There's so much quality spread over its three brands, but it's been hard to harness it into a real division.

We're still in favour of Raw and SmackDown's titles unifying, but there's not much chance of that happening any time soon.

So what we need is for these three teams to put on a clinic and show the powers that be just how good tag team wrestling can be when given the time and spot it deserves.

As it stands, both the Raw and SD champs are holding the gold on their respective brands but don't look all that convincing doing it.

Meanwhile over in NXT, The Undisputed ERA are running the whole damn show.

We expect them to bring that sense of swagger and dominance to Survivor Series and show why they're very bit as good as their "main roster" counterparts.

PREDICTION: The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

Women's Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan) vs Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross) vs Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm and Candice LeRae)

Photo credit: WWE

With NXT's team yet to be announced before the match, this is a tricky one to call, but we're going to have a bash anyway.

Plenty of talent all around in the other teams, with the tag team champs Asuka and Kairi Sane at the centre of Team Raw and Sasha Banks Bossing Team SmackDown.

Looking at the makeup of the teams, we just see more quality and coherence in the Red brand.

When she's not palling with Bayley, Sasha likes to be something of a lone wolf, and you could say something of the same for Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans too.

On Raw you've got the tag champs plus Charlotte Flair and Natalya who have had plenty of tag team experience too.

Chuck in a returning Sarah Logan, who we've got a sneaking suspicion could be the difference maker, and you've got a team that looks awfully hard to beat.

PREDICTION: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan)

Men's Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre vs Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin and Shorty G) v) vs Team NXT (TBC)

Photo credit: WWE

Sure, we don't have Team NXT's lineup yet. Sure, whoever's in the five will likely be battered and bruised from War Games the night before.

But we're still going to stick our neck out and say that NXT are gonna nab this one.

Why, you ask?

Well. Look at those Raw and SmackDown lineups. They all hate each other.

Roman Reigns and King Corbin on a team together is a recipe for disaster. Ricochet and Randy Orton always look moments away from a ring-rattling RKO.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are a war waiting to happen. And then there's Kevin Owens, who may well end the night as part of Team NXT himself.

With divisions rife in the Red and Blue corner, the Yellow and Gold gang are in a perfect position to prove that we now live in a legitimate three-brand WWE era.

PREDICTION: Team NXT



What date and start time is WWE Survivor Series 2019 in the UK?



WWE Survivor Series 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Saturday, November 24 into Sunday, November 25.

A two-hour kick-off show starts at 10pm

What date and start time is WWE Survivor Series 2019 in the US?

WWE Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Saturday, November 24, with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.

A two-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.



How do I watch WWE Survivor Series 2019?

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois (tickets available here), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Survivor Series 2019 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Survivor Series 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can buy WWE Survivor Series 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.

How do I watch WWE Survivor Series 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can buy WWE Survivor Series 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.

