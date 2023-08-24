WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, dies at 36

R.I.P. Bray Wyatt

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Stunning news from the wrestling world. WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, has died at the age of 36 on Thursday. Wyatt was one of the most popular wrestlers in the sports juggernaut’s recent history.

WWE exec Triple H tweeted the news: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

