WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano fires up Browns fans by smashing guitar
Johnny Gargano — aka Johnny Wrestling — was at the Jacksonville Jaguars-Cleveland Browns game on Sunday.
The WWE Superstar didn’t need any lessons in how to get the crowd pumped, since he does it for a living.
After some theatrics, Gargano grabbed the guitar and went Jeff Jarrett on it, smashing the instrument.
Johnny Wrestling with the guitar smash!
🎥 @Browns | @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/zSVBFvOrDF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 10, 2023