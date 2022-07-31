WWE SummerSlam 2022 card: Match results and live updates from Saturday's event in Nashville

WWE SummerSlam begins at 7 p.m. CT from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The main event is a last man standing match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania rematch.

Knoxville native and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defends her title against Becky Lynch.

Follow along throughout the night for results, highlights and photos from Nissan Stadium:

WWE SummerSlam results

Bianca Belair retains her Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch after a KOD in about 16 minutes. Match picked up in the final few minutes. After Belair's music played post-match, a forlorn Lynch extended her hand for a handshake and the two embraced.

Once Lynch left the ring, Bayley made her long-awaited return. Io Sharai and Dakota Kai also made surprise entrances. The three, presumably aligned together, made their way to the ring. Lynch returned and stood next to Belair to chase the trio. Wow.

.@itsBayleyWWE is back and it looks like she came with some backup 👀#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/6jrDeLkvcY — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022

Logan Paul pins The Miz with Miz's finisher, Skull-Crushing Finale, after about 11 minutes. Match featured a frog splash from the top rope onto Miz, who was laying on the announce table.

Bobby Lashley submits Theory via The Hurt Lock after about 6 minutes. Lashley pretty dominant.

Up next: The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios in a no-DQ match.

Meanwhile, during the pre-show, this appeared.

WWE SummerSlam card

Subject to change.

Last Man Standing match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Liv Morgan (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Tag Team Championship match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (champions) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) w/ Jeff Jarrett as special guest referee

WWE United States Championship match: Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Theory

The Mysterios (Dominick and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest w/ Rhea Ripley) in a no disqualification match

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

WWE SummerSlam: How to watch on TV, live stream event

Time: 7 p.m. CT Saturday

Venue: Nissan Stadium in Nashville

TV: Pay-per-view (check with your provider)

Live stream: Peacock ($4.99 a month subscription)

