WWE Stomping Grounds Full Results: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins retain, Ricochet wins U.S. championship

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston celebrates at the end of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images)

WWE’s latest pay-per-view event, Stomping Grounds, is taking place Sunday night at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wa., and Yahoo Sports will be following all of the action. Refresh the page throughout the evening for all the results as they happen live.

Drew Gulak defeats Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese to win the Cruiserweight Championship

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat The New Day

Ricochet defeats Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan (c.) defeat Heavy Machinery to retain the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships

Bayley (c.) defeats Alexa Bliss to retain the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston defeats Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage match to retain the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins defeats Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship (Lacey Evans as special guest referee)