WWE Stomping Grounds Full Results: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins retain, Ricochet wins U.S. championship
WWE’s latest pay-per-view event, Stomping Grounds, is taking place Sunday night at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wa., and Yahoo Sports will be following all of the action. Refresh the page throughout the evening for all the results as they happen live.
Drew Gulak defeats Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese to win the Cruiserweight Championship
Why wait to steal the show? #WWEStompingGrounds #205Live @TozawaAkira @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/R35RIp9BUb
.@DrewGulak uses @TozawaAkira as a WEAPON against @TonyNese with the WWE #CruiserweightChampionship on the line! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/dkl6A49C7V
HE DID IT!!!! @DrewGulak defeats @TozawaAkira & @TonyNese to become your NEW #Cruiserweight Champion! #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/tYBtgwZi4L
Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans to retain the Raw Women’s Championship
Round and round and round she goes, when she'll stop, only @BeckyLynchWWE knows. #WWEStompingGrounds @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/U1yULTjeDT
.@LaceyEvansWWE has #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE BENT IN HALF in this battle for the #RAW Women's Championship at #WWEStompingGrounds! pic.twitter.com/0l6oPpi1Y2
FOR THE LOVE OF (THE) MANKIND!!!!! #WWEStompingGrounds @RealMickFoley @BeckyLynchWWE @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/ykxFZzqQDI
Rebel with a cause.#TheMan came around to #WWEStompingGrounds! #AndStill @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/pZ4SGWTmuA
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat The New Day
.@FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn are unleashing a BARRAGE of offense on @XavierWoodsPhD at #WWEStompingGrounds! @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/90NuzI1fmc
.@XavierWoodsPhD is THAT good! #WWEStompingGrounds @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/yRTSofbQI7
That's a W for best friends @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/YwO1ssBX84
Ricochet defeats Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship
We literally warned you. #USTitle #WWEStompingGrounds @SamoaJoe @KingRicochet https://t.co/ChG8yErAGa pic.twitter.com/foyvPRCXrI
.@KingRicochet puts a boot RIGHT ON THE EAR of @SamoaJoe in this WAR for the #USTitle at #WWEStompingGrounds! pic.twitter.com/1mce6u6UkX
6️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ = NEW CHAMP@KingRicochet has defeated @SamoaJoe to claim his FIRST title in @WWE! #WWEStompingGrounds #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1PJ8dyBe4L
Take it all in... champ. #USTitle #AndNew #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/DzZBrLeamf
Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan (c.) defeat Heavy Machinery to retain the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships
#WATCHyourTOEZ, @WWEDanielBryan! #HeavyMachinery is COMMMINNNN for the #SDLive Tag Team Championships!!! #WWEStompingGrounds @otiswwe @tuckerwwe @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/9xP8l6LyWG
With chants of "PLEASE RECYCLE" and "DRIVE A PRIUS," The #PlanetsChampion @WWEDanielBryan can FEEL the hometown love tonight! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/C6Hoe1hHIh
An INCREDIBLE effort by #HeavyMachinery, but the #PlanetsChampions @ERICKROWAN & @WWEDanielBryan are still YOUR #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! #WWEStompingGrounds #AndStill pic.twitter.com/OtbdQGy9EY
Bayley (c.) defeats Alexa Bliss to retain the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship
.@AlexaBliss_WWE is having SO much fun out there! 😈 #WWEStompingGrounds @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Oynasrpu2a
.@AlexaBliss_WWE SLAPS the taste right out of @itsBayleyWWE's mouth in this back and forth contest for the #SDLive Women's Championship! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/HLprQJZCcS
Not sure if @NikkiCrossWWE was ready to play or not, @itsBayleyWWE... #WWEStompingGrounds @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/hIfnJ2yX5F
.@itsBayleyWWE is "on a roll, riding so high, achieving her goals," and no doubt this is making @AlexaBliss_WWE BLISSED OFF! #WWEStompingGrounds @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/2c1R31hWOS
Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre
The #BigDog @WWERomanReigns soars WAAAAAY UP over the top rope as he TAKES FLIGHT and wipes out @DMcIntyreWWE!! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/y3lGzoDr60
Only a psychopath could think like this. #WWEStompingGrounds @DMcIntyreWWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/vR44Y4uOSH
.@ShaneMcMahon's face says it all. Even with an interference by Shane-O-Mac, @WWERomanReigns manages to KICK OUT! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/c73h8sPJfA
Kofi Kingston defeats Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage match to retain the WWE Championship
The cage door is 🔒. Let's do this. #SteelCage #WWEStompingGrounds @TrueKofi @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/v25jrlxuiT
The #WWEChampion @TrueKofi is FIRED UP as he takes it to @HEELZiggler inside a #SteelCage at #WWEStompingGrounds! pic.twitter.com/v1P5WAWYIX
.@TrueKofi did THAT! 👏👏👏 #SteelCage #WWEStompingGrounds @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/qpyTkYEIiP
Is @TrueKofi about to ESCAPE?! #WWEStompingGrounds @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/Fp3wdjRZ4p
.@TrueKofi is STILL your #WWEChampion, baybeeeeeee! #SteelCage #WWEStompingGrounds @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/vjka1R9XSn
Seth Rollins defeats Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship (Lacey Evans as special guest referee)
Well THIS is unexpected. The referee of this #UniversalTitle Match is none other than the #SassySouthernBelle, @LaceyEvansWWE! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/2cIJM0iniY
.@WWERollins has his foot on the gas pedal as he battles back against @BaronCorbinWWE with the #UniversalChampionship on the line! #WWEStompingGrounds @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/lkS7W668qA
.@WWERollins must have LOVED doing this! #WWEStompingGrounds @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/Rwos2cftYb
So @BaronCorbinWWE's shoulders have been down for PAST the 3-count and @LaceyEvansWWE ISN'T even counting. Hmmmm.... #WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/P3LTVF04bI
YOU touch her man, YOU get the wrath of THE MAN!@BeckyLynchWWE is HERE to defend her boyfriend @WWERollins!!! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/OkoXXEc59o
2 champs stand tall. ❤️❤️ #WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/tGGMSdUTuB
