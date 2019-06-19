WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Matches and predictions

Photo credit: WWE

We won't mince words. WWE Super ShowDown 2019 was entirely missable, which given the very good non-wrestling reasons for missing it is perhaps a good thing.

So onwards and upwards to the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds, which has a host of Super ShowDown rematches as well as a sprinkling of new battles.

What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019?

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler [Steel Cage Match]

Photo credit: WWE

Remember "no automatic rematches when you lose your title?". The problem these days is almost-automatic rematches for a challenger when they don't win the title.

This is the first of many such SuperShow Down rematches, but one of those with a twist, at least.

Kofi Kingston vs Dolph "It should have been me" Ziggler once more, but this time in a Steel Cage.

The cage and having their own match will likely keep Xavier Woods and Big E at bay, but a cage can't keep out a potential threat from BROCK LESNAR, who surely must fancy his chances sooner or later for a cash-in.

We may end up predicting this for every PPV (and every other SDLive) until WrestleMania 2020, but hell, it has to happen sometime.

PREDICTION: Dolph Ziggler... and a BROCK LESNAR cash-in

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Photo credit: WWE

Bayley has been undone by Alexa Bliss before.

A couple of years ago when Little Miss Bliss relieved Bayley of the WWE Raw Women's Championship, it didn't just take her title, it seemed to zap her confidence.

Story continues

It's been a long, hard road back to the top for Bayley, but she's managed to get here and without her best frenemy Sasha Banks by her side either.

But perhaps she'll need someone in her corner, with Alexa Bliss having enlisted the support of Nikki Cross in recent weeks.

Either way, we think Bayley will have too much for Bliss this time around, but wouldn't it be fantastic to see Sasha Banks return and help even up the numbers game?

PREDICTION: Bayley

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin [Special Guest Referee TBA]

Photo credit: WWE

Another SSD rematch, and another with a twist.

Baron Corbin failed to grab the WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia, but his odds should improve in theory this time around with a handpicked referee.

The only problem is that all of the contenders to wear the barcodes have been scared off by a marauding Seth Rollins and his trusty steel chair.

So who will brave the situation and try to be the difference maker?

We can't see Brock Lesnar, even boombox fun loving Brock Lesnar, dressed as a zebra. Not a chance.

So we'll go for Shane McMahon, who'll do all he can to undo the reign of the Beastslayer.

But it won't be enough, and Seth Rollins will walk out of Stomping Grounds the way he walked in: as WWE Universal Champion.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans

Photo credit: WWE

Becky Two Belts has become Becky One Belt and there's a real risk of her turning into Becky No Belts here.

ANOTHER rematch (this time from Money in the Bank), but despite the obvious gulf in quality, we fancy an upset here.

Lacey Evans barely earned her first shot at Becky Lynch's title, let alone a second one having lost the first, but here we are.

Becky has been on top since WrestleMania, but while that straight fire still burns strong, it inevitably can't be as bright as when she was chasing the gold.

And Lacey Evans will try every trick in the book, some less than legal, to take advantage.

It won't be pretty, it won't be fair, and it certainly won't be Lady-like, but Lacey Evans has a chance to shock the world here.

PREDICTION: Lacey Evans

WWE United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs Ricochet

Photo credit: WWE

Poor Rey Mysterio had to hand over the WWE US Title to his hated rival after being injured by him, and Samoa Joe has relished getting his hands back on the gold.

After bouncing around like a hot potato, the US Championship seems to be very firmly in Samoa Joe's grip right now, but all that could change in a flash if Ricochet gets flying.

The challenger beat some much bigger and stronger competitors to earn his shot, with the likes of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley being shunted out of the way on Ricochet's journey to this match.

But that was in the confusion and collusion of a Fatal Five-Way, and in a one-on-one match we can't see Ricochet beating the bigger man just yet, especially with an irate Strowman likely to be stomping about.

Joe to win, but Ricochet will certainly make an impression.

PREDICTION: Samoa Joe

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker)

Photo credit: WWE

Daniel Bryan and Rowan have been a revelation as Tag Team Champs.

The unlikely partnership have non-stop impressed as a team and absolutely deserve their position at the top.

The only problem is that none of the other teams on SDLive are anywhere near their level at the moment.

The closest are Otis and Tucker, but we're inclined to side with D-Bry when he says that the Heavy Machinery duo are just not serious enough to challenge just yet.

So the eco warriors to retain, but Heavy Machinery will take this loss and learn from it, and come back meaner, stronger and with much more focus.

PREDICTION: Daniel Bryan and Rowan

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs Akira Tozawa vs Drew Gulak [Triple Threat Match]

Photo credit: WWE

For all the comings and goings on 205 Live with FOUR of the just ten champs having left the WWE, there's been a remarkable amount of roster consistency over the last few years.

All three of these wrestlers competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, and all have been mainstays of the division through its early time on Raw and then into 205 Live.

Tony Nese is the man in possession, while Tozawa is a past champ, too (albeit for just six days back in 2017).

Drew Gulak has been challenging for the belt ever since day one, and it's been quite the acehievment to get back into the #1 contender position, even if he has to share it.

The match is likely to get shunted on to the pre-show, which is a shame, as it's also likely to be one of the best matches on the card.

We'll go for Gulak to finally get the belt that has so far evaded him, and his OTT personality to bring the division even greater recognition and acclaim.

PREDICTION: Drew Gulak

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Photo credit: WWE

Another rematch, this time from WrestleMania 35, but this one is really just a proxy war for Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon/The Authority.

There's not much to say here that hasn't been said already. We've seen this once before, over and over and over in the past few weeks and months.

With Shane-O-Mac (and other assorted goons) on his side, we'll say Drew McIntyre has this one, which sadly means that the feud is likely far from over.

What this battle really needs is stakes and an endpoint: Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon in a loser gets fired match, at SummerSlam.

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Photo credit: WWE

The WILD CARD RULE means that despite being on different brands, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are not only reunited, but they're pretty much a functioning tag team.

They wrestle together week in and week out on WWETV, which means that they won't be at too much of a disadvantage when they face Big E and Xavier Woods in Tacoma.

In fact, Big E's ring rust having only recently returned from injury is likely to be a bigger factor, as will Kofi Kingston's absence as he readies himself for his latest title defence.

So we'll go for the Yeppers, which will give both Canadians the boost they need to go on and target Kofi (or whoever beats him) for the WWE Championship come SummerSlam.

PREDICTION: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

What date and start time is WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 in the UK?



WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Sunday, June 23 into Monday June 24.

A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm on Sunday, June 23

What date and start time is Stomping Grounds 2019 in the US?

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 takes place on Sunday, June 23 with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT

A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

How do I watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019?

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington(tickets available now), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can buy WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.

How do I watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can buy WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.

What are your predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019? Let us know at @digitalspywwe.

