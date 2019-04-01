WWE stars before fame

WWE stars before fameYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsApril 1, 2019, 7:39 PM GMTEven the famous have to start somewhere. Learn about the jobs these WWE Superstars had before entering the ring.ShaemusBefore chasing a career in wrestling, Shaemus had humble beginnings as an IT technician. He also moonlighted as a bouncer for Dublin nightclub Lillie’s Bordello. The club was a hotspot for Irish celebrities and often frequented by members of rock band U2 when on break from touring the world. Shaemus became acquainted with frontman Bono and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. while working as security at their VIP booth. While he became their go-to bodyguard, he was unable to continue the gig outside of Ireland, due to his indie circuit pursuit. Brock LesnarAt 17, Brock Lesnar enlisted with the Army National Guard and was assigned to a desk job after colorblindness impacted his ability to serve in the field. Lesnar soon left by failing to meet data entry standards and found work in construction. Once enrolled at college, Lesnar began his path to wrestling greatness, winning the NCAA Division I heavyweight title in 2000. Becky LynchBefore becoming the Irish Lass Kicker, Becky Lynch was once a flight attendant. Scroll to continue with contentAdUndertakerThe Undertaker had a myriad of odd jobs before becoming a legend. He worked as a bouncer, bail bondsman and door-to-door debt collector. Of course, his 6-foot-8 stature only added the particularly intimidating nature of these positions. Big ShowIt’s hard to imagine the 7-foot Big Show, sitting behind a reception desk. Believe it or not, he answered phones for a living before jumping into the ring. A chance encounter with former child star and radio personality Danny Bonaduce, led to Big Show’s introduction to Hulk Hogan. Like the Undertaker, bounty hunter and bouncer were on the Big Show resume. Wade BarrettThis former League of Nations member had a massive juggle in the early days of his career. Wade Barrett graduated from the University of Liverpool with a degree in marine biology and actually worked in a lab. The scientist also served as a recruiting consultant while training to become a wrestler. Kofi KingstonBefore the WWE, Kofi Kingston had a normal day job. It’s hard to imagine this New Day member in business casual, but Kingston must have subscribed to workplace attire while in the Staples advertising department. Kevin OwensLike many in the profession, Kevin Owens had to pick up side jobs to fund his training, but Owens also had to support his wife and child. Among the many odd jobs Owens took on, gas station attendant was among the most bizzare. Roman ReignsEven before reaching the Canadian Football League, Roman Reigns was looking to make a career in the sport. He played for Georgia Tech and entered the 2007 draft, but ended up unsigned. Post draft, he was picked up briefly by the Minnesota Vikings and released shortly after. Jacksonville Jaguars repeated this action right before the 2007 season start. As for side job hustle, Reigns did some office furniture installation. The UsosIt’s not a coincidence that the Usos share a history of furniture installation with Roman Reigns. Twins Jey and Jimmy are cousins of Reigns and all are from the renowned Anoa’i family. Rusev and LanaRusev: After immigrating from Bulgaria to the United States, Rusev took on a variety of side jobs while training. He worked behind the counter of a Wendy’s, in construction and drove a cab. Gangrel even said Rusev also delivered food and bounced a bar before making it big.Lana: With showbiz aspirations in mind, Lana started her career in modeling and moved into music. She joined the girl group No Means Yes in 2009, which was signed to Ne-Yo’s Compound record label. They released one single and recorded two more tracks before calling it quits. Lana found work as a backup dancer for Nelly, Pink and Akon before lining up a few acting gigs. She has credits in episodes of “The Game,” “Banshee,” as well as the “Pitch Perfect” film series. The MizThe Miz dropped out of college to join the 2001 season of MTV’s “The Real World.” He debuted the angry “Miz” alter ego on the show and figured it to be an interesting wrestling gimmick. He capitalized on reality TV success and became a regular contestant on the spinoff series “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” as well as returning as host in 2012. He continues to have a lucrative career as a TV personality outside of the ring. Kevin NashKevin Nash exchanged the court for the ring when he made the job change from basketball to wrestling. Nash began playing college ball for the University of Tennessee, but was removed in his fourth year after clashing with the head coach. Instead of transferring to another college, Nash began his professional career playing for a string of European league teams. Things came to a quick end when Nash tore a ligament in his knee while playing in Germany. GoldbergHere’s another college athlete turned wrestler. Bill Goldberg won a football scholarship at the University of Georgia. He was eventually drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1990 and went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Randy SavageRandy Savage was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals right out of high school and placed into the minor league system. He also played for the Cincinatti Reds and Chicago White Sox before ending his baseball run in 1974. Kurt AngleThe same year Kurt Angle won gold at the 1996 Olympics, he also joined the marketing team at Proto Foods, makers of an ostrich meat brand OSTRIM. A year later, Angle became a sportscaster for Pittsburgh’s local Fox affiliate. Michael ColeYears before wrangling backstage interviews, Michael had an illustrated journalism career. He started at CBS Radio as political correspondent during the 1988 and 1992 presidential election. Cole diverted to conflict reporting, covering the Waco, Texas standoff in 1993, Yugoslavian War in 1994 and Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995. His last major assignment was a return to politics with coverage for the 1996 presidential race. Daniel BryanIn order to support both his mother and his training, Daniel Bryan donned a McDonald’s uniform. His sister got him in through the golden arches at 15, mopping floors and moving up to the grill. Bryan had a job lined up with Victoria’s Secret, but had to bow out as his first day conflicted with a crew gig at a wrestling show. Carmella and A.J. StylesCarmella: Carmella is most known for her past experience as a Patriots cheerleader and time as a Laker Girl. Before those high profile gigs, she worked at a video rental store.A.J. Styles: Water is a must at any gym and A.J. Styles made sure to keep his local training center in constant supply. John CenaJohn Cena is a man of many talents, but chauffeur is not one of them. Cena briefly worked as a limo driver before making it big in the WWE. He admitted to being terrible at direction and would rarely arrive at the destination on time. The Bella TwinsIt only took 12 years for Nikki and Brie Bella to build an empire. Before “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas,” the twins both started as waitresses at a California Hooters restaurant. The Great KhaliBorn into a poor family in Dhiraina, India, the Great Khali had to perform a range of odd jobs to in order to get by. While working security in the city of Shimla, he was recruited to the Punjabi police by a scout who had an eye for international sports talent. Not long after, Khali was in local gyms training to become a wrestler. Bruno SammartinoThe late, great Bruno Sammartino got his start in bodybuilding and strongman stunts. He began lifting in high school to avoid bullies and quickly became “The Strongest Man In The World.” By the time he entered the wrestling world, Sammartino was practically a living legend. Jesse VenturaDuring the Vietnam draft in 1969, Jesse Ventura enlisted in the United States Navy, but did not see any combat over the 6 years of service. Towards the end of his time in the Navy, Ventura became a top ranking member of the Mongols motorcycle club. He left the biker gang in 1974 and returned home to Minneapolis. While in Minnesota, the Rolling Stones twice hired Ventura as a bodyguard in 1978 and 1981. Seth RollinsSeth Rollins was a cook at Noodles and Co. before breaking into the independent circuit. Triple HTriple H had humble beginnings earning income. At first, he was a paperboy and later got a job at Wendy’s. Triple H eventually became manager at a gym. Chris JerichoAlmost coinciding with his “Raw is Jericho” introduction in 1999, Chris Jericho joined the hard rock band Fozzy. Erick RowanA year before signing a WWE developmental deal, Erick Rowan appeared on the debut season of “Alt for Norge.” The competition program pits Norwegian Americans to win challenges related to the Norway’s history and culture. NaomiFrom 2007 to 2009, Naomi was a cheerleader for the Orlando Magic. Later she became a backup dancer for rapper Flo Rida. StingBefore entering the ring, Sting was focused on a career in bodybuilding. He was even co-owner of a Gold’s Gym in California. Stone Cold Steve AustinStone Cold was so close to graduating college, but dropped out before completing the remaining units. He found work on loading docks to make ends meet. Bobby RoodeBobby Roode was a dishwasher, prep cook and janitor at his uncle’s sports bar. At one point he even tapped into an illegal feed of Wrestlemania while on the clock.