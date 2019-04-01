WWE stars before fame

Rusev: After immigrating from Bulgaria to the United States, Rusev took on a variety of side jobs while training. He worked behind the counter of a Wendy’s, in construction and drove a cab. Gangrel even said Rusev also delivered food and bounced a bar before making it big.

Lana: With showbiz aspirations in mind, Lana started her career in modeling and moved into music. She joined the girl group No Means Yes in 2009, which was signed to Ne-Yo’s Compound record label. They released one single and recorded two more tracks before calling it quits. Lana found work as a backup dancer for Nelly, Pink and Akon before lining up a few acting gigs. She has credits in episodes of “The Game,” “Banshee,” as well as the “Pitch Perfect” film series.