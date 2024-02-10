WWE star Maryse reveals 'rare pre-cancer' diagnosis, planning hysterectomy

WWE star Maryse announced she was has a "rare pre-cancer of the ovaries" is determined to beat her diagnosis.

The two-time Divas Champion said on Instagram on Saturday she had been suffering from severe abdominal swelling that was causing extreme fatigue. She said she saw several doctors and underwent tests but was never diagnosed with anything. She said she was eventually told to let it go, but was persistent on figuring out what was wrong with her.

Then she met a doctor in Los Angeles who "truly listened" to what was wrong with her. Aliabadi performed surgery on Maryse for what was thought to be endometriosis disease.

"(The doctor) found and removed 11 implants around my uterus, ovaries, and all connective tissues around the organs in my abdominal cavity. These were sent to pathology for testing," she wrote.

Tests revealed there was no endometriosis – but the results showed serous borderline tumors, something she said is a pre-cancer diagnosis and if they became cancerous, the survival rate is less than a year.

What are serous borderline tumors?

Borderline ovarian tumors are "low malignant potential" tumors that are not completely benign, according to the University of Chicago Medicine. It can only be diagnosed by microscopic assessment after surgery. Women usually between the ages of 20 and 40 are affected and are usually diagnosed in the early stages. If not caught early enough, it could spread to other parts of the body, according to Cancer Research UK.

Surgery is typically the only treatment needed, which usually involves the partial or full removal of the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes and cervix. Patients require long-term follow-up care, as 10% of tumors can recur several years after the initial diagnosis, or also become an invasive cancer, UChicago Medicine says.

'Determined to beat this thing'

Maryse said she will have total hysterectomy that will involve the removal of her uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix and omentum, as well as the removal of abdominal lymph nodes.

"I'm remaining positive and determined to beat this thing. There is only one option and it's winning the battle! As a mom of two young daughters, I have to," she said.

Maryse also spoke about breaking the stigma of women being conditioned to suffer, such as always seeking advocacy and follow instincts. She began the post by saying her doctor was a superhero who "saved my life."

Several current and former WWE stars, like Brie Garcia (formerly known as Brie Bella), Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks), Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Natalya and more posted words of encouragement for Maryse.

The 41-year-old is listed as current star for WWE, but hasn't appeared in the ring since the 2022 Royal Rumble. She has been married to fellow WWE star The Miz since 2014, and they have two children.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE star Maryse reveals 'rare' diagnosis of pre-cancer of ovaries