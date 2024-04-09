WWE Star Damian Priest Signs With Paradigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off his win at WrestleMania 40, WWE star Damian Priest has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

Paradigm will work to build his business across books, acting, marketing, unscripted and more. Priest, who was born Luis Berrios (Martinez), most recently won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Drew McIntire, who himself had just won the championship from Seth Rollins.

Priest was born in New York but raised in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico until he was 11. It was there he developed an interest in professional wrestling and martial arts. He began his career on the independent circuit, including a sting in Ring of Honor.

He joined NXT, WWE’s developmental brand, in 2018 under the name Damian Priest. During his time there, he won the NXT North American Championship before moving up to the main WWE roster in 2021.

He debuted at the 2021 Royal Rumble and went on to win a tag team match with world-renowned musician Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 later that same year. It was also that year that he defeated Sheamus to win the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

In 2022, Priest became part of The Judgement Day, a villainous stable initially started by Adam “Edge” Copeland. Priest is now the leader of the group, which also includes WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley as well as Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. He and Balor have been the Undisputed Tag Team Champions twice to date.

Priest then went on to battle Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash in 2023, which was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The match received widespread praise and was the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Puerto Rico. Not long after, Priest won the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match, crowning himself Señor Money in the Bank afterwards, leading to his current championship reign.





