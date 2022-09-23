WWE star Bianca Belair, a Knoxville native, will be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday

Bianca Belair has a chance to be the EST of ESPN College GameDay celebrity guest pickers.

The current WWE Raw Women's Champion and former UT track and field star will be the celebrity guest picker on Saturday's College GameDay show at the Ayres Hill lawn on the Tennessee campus ahead of the afternoon kickoff between the Vols and Gators at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols alum announced the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

I will be the @CollegeGameDay

Guest Picker tomorrow on @ESPN 11:30 am.

Tune in to see me make my pick!

Tennessee vs Florida! pic.twitter.com/odxV4tr2xW — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) September 23, 2022

Belair, whose legal name is Bianca Blair Crawford, attended the University of Tennessee from 2011-2013 and was a sprinter and hurdler on the track and field team. She was a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree. Before then, she went to high school at Austin-East.

NEED TO KNOW Going to 'College GameDay' at the University of Tennessee? Here's a guide

COMING TO KNOXVILLE ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski on UT-UF rivalry and his last 'College GameDay' in Knoxville

SCOUTING REPORTTennessee football vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report for Vols vs. Gators

After a stint as a CrossFit competitor, Belair signed with WWE in 2016 and made her first television appearance on the company's NXT show later that year. She has been a rising star throughout her pro wrestling career, winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and becoming WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in that year's WrestleMania. The 'EST of WWE' is currently the RAW Women's Championship title holder and has held the title for more than five months.

College GameDay's live broadcast on ESPN will start at 9 a.m. ET Saturday, and the picks segment usually starts after 11:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: WWE star Bianca Belair is ESPN College GameDay guest picker in Knoxville