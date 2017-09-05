WWE smacked Baron Corbin over showdown with NFL 'Concussion' doc, report says

WWE "Smackdown" wrestler Baron Corbin visited his NFL past last month. One report says the trip cost him dearly.

Corbin (real name Tom Pestock) lost a chance at a world championship because he openly challenged WWE medical director Dr. Joseph Maroon during a creative meeting in early August, PWInsider.com reported Monday. The PWInsider report referenced Corbin's ill-fated "Money in the Bank" cash-in and his later loss to John Cena at SummerSlam as possible evidence of WWE retribution.

MORE: 'Concussion' doctor sends dire warning to football players

Maroon attended the meeting to discuss how wrestlers should report concussions, PWInsider reported. Sources told the site Maroon





allegedly "downplayed" a recent Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) study which found 99% of deceased National Football League players’ brains’ available for research showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).





Maroon is also the Steelers' team neurosurgeon, and he was portrayed unfavorably in the 2015 motion picture "Concussion." Corbin, who was signed by the Colts and Cardinals but never played a regular-season snap in the NFL, indirectly referenced the film in accusing Maroon of being "against CTE." Corbin also told Maroon he was part of a concussion-related lawsuit against the NFL.

MORE: NFL-NIH partnership dissolves

Maroon said the movie's portrayal of him was wrong, as was Corbin's opinion, according to PWInsider's sources.

One PWInsider source said Corbin would have been better off speaking with Maroon in private.

The report did not contain comments from Corbin, WWE or Maroon.