WWE: Rob Gronkowski must still be ready to defend title 'at all times'

So, about that whole WWE title thing, Gronk?

The newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski has famously dabbled as a wrestler, including capturing World Wrestling Entertainment's 24/7 title on April 5.

And 24/7 means the former New England Patriots tight end means he has to be prepared to defend his title anytime, anywhere.

It's something the WWE reiterated in its tweet congratulating Gronk on his return to the NFL and reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Congratulations to @RobGronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football.



Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady... anytime, anywhere.



— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Any time any of those NFL defenders are ready this season (if there is a season), they apparently can take the title away and probably draw a penalty flag or two in the process.

