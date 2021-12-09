WWE releases Jeff Hardy after incident at live event

Photo credit: WWE

Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE following an incident at a live event over the weekend.

Hardy was sent home from the road by WWE at the weekend following a live event on Saturday (December 4) in Texas.

PW Insider reported that Hardy, who was competing in a tag match, left the ring during the match and disappeared into the crowd, failing to return. He then did not compete on WWE's live show the next night.

The news of Hardy's release was first reported by Fightful, with Sean Ross Sapp adding that Hardy had been offered help and rehab which he did not accept.

During a live Twitch stream on Monday (December 6) Jeff's brother, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy gave an update, saying he had spoken to Jeff since the incident.

"I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He's okay. He's good. I think he'll be fine. Once again, this isn't my business," Matt said.

"If he wants to go into it with more detail, he'll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It's not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it's not my story to tell because it's not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy."

The Hardy Boyz made their return to WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, as the surprise entrants in the ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. It was Matt's first appearance in WWE since 2010, while Jeff had been gone since 2009.

Matt left WWE in 2020 after his contract expired. He then signed with AEW, debuting on the March 18, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.

