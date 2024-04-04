WWE reached out to Jason Kelce about participating in Wrestlemania 40

Lane Johnson is the one Eagles player who could have a future in professional wrestling, but it’s Jason Kelce who’s been invited to play a role in the biggest sporting event of the year.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Tuesday that WWE officials have contacted Kelce about a potential role in WrestleMania 40, which will take place at the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday.

The legendary Eagles center has been working to lose weight amid his retirement, and the beloved sports figure would make an already hyped event that much more electric.

Kelce would join George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski, Lawrence Taylor, Reggie White, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, and William “The Refrigerator” Perry as former NFL players to leap.

