WWE Raw: Kevin Owens stuns fans and local hero returns

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains full show match results for WWE Monday Night Raw from the Scotiabank Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which aired on Monday, August 27, 2018.

Last week we suggested that the WWE had hit something of a reset button after SummerSlam 2018.

It looks like that was a fair assessment after Monday Night Raw yesterday, with the shocking twists, turns and returns continuing for another night.

Read on to find out six things we learned as things started to gear up for Hell in a Cell 2018 and the first-ever all-woman Evolution pay-per-view, not to mention the Super Show Down in Australia.

1. Kevin Owens does a Dolph Ziggler and unexpectedly quits the WWE

Dolph Ziggler was bouncing around in no-man's land for a while before he unexpectedly quit last year.

Well, we say that. He was actually WWE United States Champion when he relinquished that crown and walked out of the ring (only to return at the Royal Rumble a few weeks later).





.@FightOwensFight says he is NOT leaving Toronto tonight without a title. Will he be able to snatch the #ICTitle away from @WWERollins on #Raw? pic.twitter.com/5FUqwIqFj3 - WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018





While Ziggles's actions were inexplicable (if intriguing), Kevin Owens's frustrations are more understandable.

He's gone from being the baddest guy in the ring to little more than a joke in recent months.

His friendly reunion with Sami Zayn ended in defeat at the hands of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, and since then SZ has picked up a serious injury and KO has been battered every which way by Braun Strowman.

Redemption was at hand last night when Seth Rollins put up the WWE Intercontinental Championship for grabs in an Open Challenge.

Kevin Owens pulled out all the stops, including a surprise Stunner, but having missed with a few massive moves, including a moonsault attempt, it wasn't enough.

Despite winning the respect of Seth and the WWE Universe, it was all too much for KO, who quit on the spot.

And now we're asking, how long will he be gone for, and when will he return?

2. Trish Stratus is back back back and it's not just Elias who needs to watch his mouth

Trish hasn't been far from the WWE since her in-ring retirement.

She's made the odd appearance here and there, most recently at the first-ever Woman's Royal Rumble match in January, where she made the final five contestants in one of the best matches of the year.









But now she's going to be back in a 1vs1 match.

The seven-time champ will face Alexa Bliss (herself a five-time champ in her short career) at Evolution, and if last night is anything to go by then Little Miss Bliss had better watch out.





EXCLUSIVE: What did a hometown return mean to @trishstratuscom tonight on #RAW, and what can we look forward to when she battles @AlexaBliss_WWE at #WWEEvolution? pic.twitter.com/u2FS6AqoJk - WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018





By bad mouthing Toronto, Elias prompted Trish to make her appearance. By badmouthing Trish, Elias prompted Stratus to slap the insult out his mouth.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya then came out to make sure that Elias made way and the women took over.

3. Alexa Bliss will take on Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell 2018 in a bid to regain her title

By the time Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss face off at Evolution, Bliss may well be WWE Raw Women's Champion once more.

That's because last night she invoked her rematch clause against Ronda Rousey and set the date for HIAC.









She then sent out her pal Alicia Fox to take on Ronda's second Natalya, but things didn't go quite according to plan for Bliss and Foxy.

Not only did Natalya eventually pick up the win with a Sharpshooter, but at ringside Alexa's future PPV opponents Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus chased away Bliss and a returning Mickie James.

After several months of neglect on Raw, the women's roster is finally getting some screentime, and we weren't done yet...

4. The Bella Twins are back back back and will take on The Riott Squad next week

Last week, Brie returned to SDLive to set up a tag match with her husband Daniel Bryan against Maryse and The Miz

And after popping up at a few recent house shows the cat was very much out of the bag, and last night confirmed it.





It's been a night full of surprises, and the @BellaTwins have one of their own as they announce they will be back in ACTION next week on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/OJwHQtwYlh - WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018





Natalya, Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus bumped into both Brie and Nikki Bella and The Bella Twins confirmed their return to in-ring action next week.

They'll be taking on The Riott Squad in a match that could go in a number of ways.









The returning twins could use the match as a stepping stone for bigger things, including the rumoured Nikki Bella/Ronda Rousey title match.

Or it could be the first match in an exciting feud between the old school and new school.

Either way, we're glad to have the Bellas back, and glad to see the women getting some new angles on Monday Night Raw.

5. Braun Strowman has cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and will face Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell for his title match

He said he was going to do it face-to-face, Monster-to-Man, and Braun Strowman has kept that promise.

After teasing a post-match cash-in since SummerSlam, Braun decided last night to stop the shenanigans.









At the top of the show he formally decided to cash in the contract in advance, with the match set for Hell in a Cell 2018, and of course it'll be inside the cell.

That means Braun loses any advantage from a surprise cash-in. No mid-match shocks or post-match taking advantage of a weakened Roman Reigns.









But on the plus side, being in the Cell also means that Reigns's Shield buddies Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose shouldn't be getting involved either.

And after the contentious last few months of Brock Lesnar's title reign, it's great to see the Universal Title being contested at every pay-per-view, and Reigns vs Strowman in the Cell should be amazing.

There'll be an extra bit of needle, too, after Strowman and Reigns were teamed up against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntryre in the main event last night.

Strowman refused to enter the ring for a tag, leading to a three-on-one beatdown on the champ.

Dean and Seth attempted to even up the numbers game, but also took a beating for their troubles, intertwining these two feuds and making it all very person.

6. A load of new feuds are brewing (and er, one old one refuses to die)

Dana Brooke returned to in-ring action for the first time in ages, though she was beaten by Sasha Banks.









The Ascension returned, albeit in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley, despite it being a 2:1 handicap match (how far they have fallen since their NXT Championship days...).









Dean Ambrose flexed his newly-found muscles with a brutal win over Jinder Mahal.









That reset button has well and truly been pushed, with returning Superstars, legends round every corner, KO quitting and loads of new match-ups.

That said, we've still got a couple of feuds that are dragging on.

The Revival picked up a win over The B-Team, and it feels like a matter of time before Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder relieve Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel of their titles (they've got a title match next week on Raw, in fact).





The B-Team's dominance is in jeopardy as the #Raw Tag Team Champions! At least if #TheRevival has anything to do with it... pic.twitter.com/IbEHr7NI7Y - WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018





And, for some reason, Baron Corbin is still warring with Finn Balor, despite The Demon destroying the Constable at SummerSlam.

Last night, Acting GM Corbin bent the rules in two to use a steel chair on Finn (only "remembering" at that point that it was apparently a no DQ match).





Apparently, Acting General Manager @BaronCorbinWWE doesn't have any problems making his own rules MID-MATCH on #Raw... pic.twitter.com/ZF2toOzUg3 - WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018





We thought that after the Demon's victory and Balor's title match that these two were done with each other, but apparently not.

Still though, plenty of other new stuff to be getting on with, too.





WWE Monday Night Raw full show match results – Monday, August 27, 2018

Baron Corbin vs Finn Bálor

WINNER: Baron Corbin

Dana Brooke vs Sasha Banks

WINNER: Sasha Banks

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Kevin Owens

WINNER and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Seth Rollins

The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

WINNERS: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Alicia Fox vs Natalya

WINNER: Natalya

The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) vs Bobby Lashley

WINNER: Bobby Lashley

Dean Ambrose vs. Jinder Mahal

WINNER: Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman

WINNERS: Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman (via DQ)

What did you think of Monday Night Raw – let us know at @digitalspywwe.

