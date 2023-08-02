WWE Q2 Revenue Rises 25% on Strong Live Events as UFC Merger Nears

World Wrestling Entertainment said its second quarter revenue rose 25% to $410.3 million, outpacing expectations in what may be its final full quarter as an independent company.

On an earnings call with analysts Wednesday, management said its acquisition by Endeavor Group is on target and the deal should close sometime before the end of 2023. CEO Nick Khan also said that founder and executive chairman Vince McMahon underwent “major spinal surgery” two weeks ago and is on a medical leave of absence. The company provided no more details on McMahon, who is slated to also be executive chairman of the business under Endeavor.

More from Sportico.com

Thanks to strong live events attendance, especially overseas events such as London’s Money in the Bank event on July 1, WWE said the revenue was a quarterly record for the company, though the business missed on some analyst expectations, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, including posting 67 cents per share net income. While that was 10 cents higher than the year-ago period, it fell well short of consensus expectations of 95 cents.

In the Wednesday earnings call, Wall Street analysts were less concerned about the quarterly results than with two factors that will drive WWE’s business for the foreseeable future: when the Endeavor merger will close and the status of the rights negotiations for its Raw and SmackDown properties. In both cases, management provided some clarity. In response to a question about whether there is any ‘x factor’ that could delay the merger process beyond the customary regulatory sign-off and shareholder vote, Khan said there isn’t, but declined to narrow the projection of when the deal will close beyond sometime in the back half of this year. Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of MMA’s UFC, is buying WWE in a $21.4 billion transaction and spinning off the two leagues into a publicly traded business called TKO Holdings.

Negotiations for the rights to Raw, currently on USA Network, and SmackDown, on Fox, continue to be underway. In WWE’s last round of negotiations for the properties, deals were inked shortly after bidding was opened to all comers. This time, the exclusive window for the current networks expired in June. “Last time … the starting prices for where we were for Raw and SmackDown were far, far less than the starting prices now, which means deeper negotiations,” Khan said.

The company also expects to strike a comprehensive deal, rather than splitting rights between linear and digital silos. “Look at the NFL, if you look at their most recent deals, there is no longer a split between digital rights and linear rights,” Khan said. “Now it’s an all-in package. We expect the same thing.”

He also added that the company doesn’t believe the NBA’s current rights negotiations have to be settled for WWE to reach a deal.

Khan also said that once the larger rights deals are done, the WWE expects to invest more into its relationship with Twitch, in a structure that could resemble its early days on Peacock, with a free tier and two paid tiers with and without ads. “Our library [has] over 100,000 hours of archival footage people still watch on a regular basis … You don’t see that with other entertainment or sports,” the CEO said. “You’re not watching the Grammys from 20 years ago, I don’t believe many folks are watching the Super Bowl from 20 years ago. We see, around WrestleMania, a spike in viewership of prior WrestleManias.”

WWE shares were down slightly in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, at around $103 Tuesday morning. WWE shareholders will receive stock in the new TKO entity at a stated value of $105.98 a share.

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.