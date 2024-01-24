WWE president Nick Khan reveals Tim Tebow nearly fought at Wrestlemania after Patriots release

Tim Tebow competing at Wrestlemania was almost a thing, according to Nick Khan.

On Tuesday, Khan was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and he talked about his rise to power from a sports agent to the president of World Wrestling Entertainment.

It all started with a phone call from Paul Levesque, who is widely known by his stage name “Triple H”. According to Khan, Levesque gave him a call following Tebow’s release from the New England Patriots and inquired about a WWE opportunity.

The WWE was considering doing a matchup between Tebow and Paul Wight, who is known by pro wrestling fans as “The Big Show”.

“When I was an agent in my prior profession and I was trying to get into the WWE business, Paul had called me, unsolicited call,” said Khan. “And this is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots, Paul called me and said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to introduce myself, my name is Paul Leveque. And I said, ‘Yeah, Triple H, I know who you are. I remember you as Terra Ryzing,’ his former wrestling name from WCW [World Championship Wrestling].’

“He said, ‘What do you think of Tim Tebow against The Big Show at whatever that Wrestlemania was after the Patriots run. I said, ‘Well, what are you thinking?’ He offered some financial terms. I called Tim at the time, ‘What do you think?’ Tim and I had then a top secret, private meeting—Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, Triple H in Anaheim, California about that. Ultimately, it didn’t happen.”

"Paul Levesque introduced me to WWE when I was an agent.. When Tim Tebow got cut by the Patriots he called me about him wrestling the Big Show at WrestleMania.. Tim, HHH, Vince and I had a secret meeting about that but ultimately it didn't happen" Nick Khan #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UiLmHFLnZN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2024

Tebow was cut by the Patriots in August 2013, which means the Wrestlemania event Khan is likely referring to is Wrestlemania XXX. That was the same event that Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s legendary 21-match Wrestlemania winning streak.

It’s pretty surreal to think Tebow could have been on that historic card as well in a one-on-one matchup with the seven-foot, 383-pound Big Show.

Meanwhile, the initial phone call with Triple H created the link Khan needed to ultimately make the transition to one of the primary figureheads in the most recognized professional wrestling brand in the world.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire