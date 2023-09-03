WWE Payback 2023 results and video highlights

WWE

After a run of stonking PPVs/PLEs/Whatever-You-Call-Them, there was a definite sense that the WWE wasn't pulling out quite as many stops when it got the match card together for Payback 2023.

But wrestling doesn't take place on a card... it takes place in the squared circle, and there was still more than enough talent going at it at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last night.

And while Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky and Gunther weren't defending their titles, there was also plenty of gold up for grabs, including the World Heavyweight Championship, Women's World Championship, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the US Title, too.

Oh, and the not-insignificant matter of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus putting their feud to bed in a Steel Cage, plus Cody Rhodes rocking up for a chat with Grayson Waller, where he introduced a returning Jey Uso, who has moved from SmackDown to Raw.

And did we mention that a recently-returned John Cena was hosting WWE Payback 2023 as part of his current comeback, as well as dopping by as the Special Guest Referee for LA Knight vs The Miz?

If you're looking to just catch up with the full show match results or relive all the video highlights, we've got you covered. Here's how it all went down.

Match 1: Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus [Steel Cage Match]

WINNER: Becky Lynch

Match 2: LA Knight vs The Miz [John Cena as Special Guest Referee]

WINNER: LA Knight



Match 3: WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs Austin Theory



WINNER and STILL WWE United States Champion: Rey Mysterio

Match 4: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Bálor)

WINNERS and NEW Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Bálor)





Match 5: Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez

WINNER and STILL Women's World Champion: Rhea Ripley

Match 6: World Heavyweight Championship: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

WINNER and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

