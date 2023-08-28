WWE, NFL pull Jaguars belt hours after partnership announced

The NFL and WWE announced a partnership Monday morning with the sale of 32 title belts with the logo and colors of each team. Hours later, 31 of those belts were still available on the NFL and WWE websites.

Only the Jacksonville Jaguars’ belt was no longer available and is still not an option as of this writing. There’s no official explanation for the Jaguars’ belt being removed, but it’s not terribly difficult to read between the lines.

The Jacksonville Jaguars NFL WWE title belt has been removed from WWE's Shop website. pic.twitter.com/g9ttJiNwbq — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 28, 2023

Jaguars executive vice president Tony Khan, who is the son of team owner Shad Khan, also serves as the founder and president of AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Less than 24 hours before the WWE-NFL partnership was announced, AEW held a massive show at Wembley Stadium and the organization has held multiple events at the Jaguars’ home, EverBank Stadium.

In the years since AEW was founded in 2019, it has emerged as WWE’s strongest competitor. Tony Khan is probably the last one who wants to see the Jaguars logo on a WWE product.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire