WWE News: Roman Reigns’ Battle With Leukemia Is Going To Be Used More In Dean Ambrose Vs Seth Rollins Feud

Weeks ago, Roman Reigns came out and let the entire world know that his battle with leukemia had returned and that he would be relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship. Since that time, his brothers in The Shield have blown up on one another and they are at odds on Monday Night Raw. As the feud between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins continues, their brother’s battle against a serious illness will be used in their storyline.

The same night that Reigns revealed he would be stepping away from the ring for a while, Ambrose and Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Championship. Moments after that win, Ambrose turned heel, destroying his partner and he’d keep his reasoning for the betrayal secret for weeks after that.

