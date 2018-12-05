WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Draws Lowest Viewership In Show’s History — Ronda Rousey In Main Event

Ronda Rousey awaits a tag from her partner Ember Moon.

Ratings for Monday Night Raw haven’t been the greatest this year — as they’ve been down on numerous weeks in 2018 — but things have now hit a new low. With just a little over a week to go until WWE TLC, the company is doing a huge build-up to their last pay-per-view of the year, but audiences don’t seem to be in appreciation of the product as late.

With Ronda Rousey in the main event of this week’s Raw, they have received the lowest viewership in the history of the show.

This week’s show started out with some women’s division action, as the Riott Squad came out and put Natalya through a table. From there, Ronda Rousey needed to find a new tag team partner to take on the team of Tamina and Nia Jax later in the night.

Ember Moon ended up being Natalya’s replacement, but the build-up to that main event couldn’t help the ratings.

