WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results and recap as Brock Lesnar makes shock return in dramatic night

The returning Brock Lesnar and Bayley were the big winners after a wild night at WWE Money in the Bank.

Lesnar, who has not wrestled since losing the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania last month, made a surprise return at the conclusion of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Earlier in the night, Sami Zayn – who had been set to feature in the bout – was found incapacitated backstage. The finger had been pointed at Zayn’s rival, Braun Strowman, but the true reason for the Canadian’s absence would become crystal clear when The Beast emerged almost 20 minutes into the main event of the show, climbing the ladder to retrieve the briefcase and earn himself a title opportunity in the near future.

While Lesnar’s return provided a good shock moment, it did detract massively from the efforts of the other seven men in the bout. Andrade delivered a truly sensational sunset flip powerbomb on Finn Balor in one of many high spots, while Baron Corbin looked in charge at one stage after dispatching of Ali and Balor later on. At the finish, Lesnar emerged and toppled Ali from a ladder to secure his win.

It was a no-less frantic night with the women’s action, with the Money in the Bank ladder match intertwining beautifully with two championship matches. Bayley had begun the night by springing something of a surprise and winning the ladder match. Mandy Rose, with the help of Sonya Deville, looked set for the victory before Bayley usurped her to snatch the case. We thought her night ended there.

Later in the night, Becky Lynch was set the dubious task of defending both her Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair respectfully.

The Man got off to a strong start, getting the better of Evans in a solid match to retain her red-brand championship, only for Flair to prove too much in the bout that followed immediately. Evans, still lurking, interfered and nailed Lynch on the quiet; The Queen once again becoming champion after a Big Boot eventually proved too much.

Seth Rollins looks to survive a calf crusher (WWE )

Flair and Evans then set about double-teaming Lynch, which brought out Bayley to make the save. Urged on by the crowd, she cashed in her newly-won briefcase to defeat Flair and become Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Both of WWE‘s top male titles were successfully defended at Money in the Bank, but the wins for both Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins were anything other than run of the mill and ordinary.

Kingston kept hold of the WWE Championship he won at Wrestlemania by seeing off Kevin Owens; Kingston’s matches have been some of the best on television in recent weeks and that standard saw no slip; a Trouble in Paradise eventually securing the win for the New Day member.

Rollins took on AJ Styles in a match that was guaranteed gold; the two veterans delighting the lively crowd. The writing seemed to be on the wall for the Phenomenal One after Rollins survived a Styles Clash, a Calf Crusher and a Phenomenal Forearm – and so it proved as Rollins retained thanks to a superkick and a stomp to the challenger.

Elsewhere in the evening, Rey Mysterio shocked Samoa Joe with a quick win to snatch the United States title, but paid for it with an almighty post-match beat-down, while Roman Reigns swiftly dispatched of Elias despite an attack earlier in the night from Elias to try and thwart the Big Dog.

Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Back (WWE )

Shane McMahon managed to slip his way out of a steel cage to secure something of a surprise win over The Miz as their feud showed no signs of slowing down, while Tony Nese saw off the challenge of Ariya Daivari in an sound Cruiserweight championship encounter.

With the Raw tag team championships rendered almost obsolete in recent weeks, their was at least an appearance on the night for the Smackdown equivalent, but in a a non-title bout, Daniel Bryan and Rowan were defeated by The Usos.

MONEY IN THE BANK 2019 QUICK RESULTS





Bayley celebrates with the fans (WWE )

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Brock Lesnar DEF. Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Ricochet, Andrade, Ali, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) DEF. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair DEF. Becky Lynch – New Smackdown Women’s Champion

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley DEF. Charlotte Flair (c) – New Smackdown Women’s Champion

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) DEF. AJ Styles

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) DEF. Kevin Owens

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bayley DEF. Naomi, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke and Natalya (13:50)

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio DEF. Samoa Joe (c) – New United States Champion

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon DEF. The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) DEF. Ariya Daivari

Roman Reigns DEF. Elias

Kickoff Show: The Usos DEF. Daniel Bryan & Rowan