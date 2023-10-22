WWE legend The Undertaker launches Patreon

WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker has started the next chapter of his career and launched a Patreon.

The Hall of Famer unveiled the Patreon on Friday (October 20), which is titled 'Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway' and promises "in-depth conversations" about his wrestling career in podcast form.

The Patreon's description reads: "The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring.

WWE

Related: Who is new WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis?

"Mark will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved.

"So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway!"



There are currently three tiers on offer for fans, $5 per month, $6 per month, and $10 per month.

WWE

Related: WWE’s The Undertaker has stand-off with shark while on holiday with Michelle McCool

New episodes will drop on Wednesdays for $5 tier fans, and on Mondays for $6 and $10 tier members. Those on the $10 tier will be able to submit questions for Calaway to answer in future episodes.

Calaway wrestled his last match in 2020, defeating AJ Styles in a 'Boneyard Match' at WrestleMania 36. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Since retiring from wrestling, Calaway has toured a one-man show titled 'UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW'.

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or BT Sport. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

You Might Also Like