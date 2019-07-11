WWE IIconics Tag Team Wild Bachelorette Party In Las Vegas

WWE Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay took a night off from dominating in the Squared Circle and celebrated some special upcoming nuptials.

Royce, aka Cassie McIntosh, is engaged to former WWE wrestler, Ronnie Arneill, who is currently signed with AEW under the name, Shawn Spears.

To celebrate Royce's upcoming wedding, her wrestling partner Kay decided to take her to Sin City for an epic bachelorette party.

The two women, who are both Australian, brought along fellow Aussie, and former WWE wrestler, Emma, and the ladies went straight downtown to the D Casino Hotel after being sent a custom-branded stretch limo.

The group dined at The D's delicious Italian restaurant, Andiamo.

We're told they enjoyed a feast before getting two chocolate cakes to finish off with dessert.

It turns out two cakes wasn't enough for the group, because after the meal they hopped back in the limo and headed to the Excalibur Hotel & Casino to catch the famous "Thunder From Down Under" show.

They are Australian, after all.