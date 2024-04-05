WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Results and highlights as WWE prepares for WrestleMania 40

Tonight's WWE SmackDown event is the final event before WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia. A full match card will provide some intrigue ahead of the biggest WWE event of the year Saturday and Sunday night.

The hour-long show will build on last week's exciting event. Here's what you need to know:

Match Card for WWE SmackDown, April 5

There are five events on tonight's official SmackDown card. Here's the confirmed matches for April 5:

Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

"The KO Show" with Kevin Owens featuring Randy Orton

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring more than 20 wrestlers

Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

How to watch Friday Night SmackDown

When: 8:00 p.m., ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cable: FOX

Streaming: Peacock, Hulu, Watch on Fubo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE SmackDown: Results, winners from Friday night's WrestleMania kickoff