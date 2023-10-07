WWE Fastlane 2023 live results, match card: John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline, more

After a year hiatus, WWE Fastlane is back, and this year's edition offers an intriguing match card that could set up big things for the company as the "Road to WrestleMania" approaches.

Typically held after the Royal Rumble, this year's edition will be the first time Fastlane will during the fall. Three of the five matches will be for championships, but arguably the most compelling matchup doesn't involve a title.

John Cena will continue his return with star on the rise LA Knight, as the two will take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline, as this could give a preview of who could be the next person to face Roman Reigns. The World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women’s Championship and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as well as a six-man tag team match from two rising factions.

Here is what to know ahead of the action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis:

When is Fastlane 2023?

Fastlane is Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Fastlane 2023

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

Fastlane 2023 match card

Matches not in order of schedule

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)

Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and either Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro) vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Fastlane 2023 predictions

John Cena and LA Knight defeat The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa).

Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Women’s Championship match: Iyo Sky defeats Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeats LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and either Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE Fastlane live results: Matches, how to watch PPV from Indianapolis