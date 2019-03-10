WWE Fastlane 2019 preview: Matches and predictions

Photo credit: WWE

From Digital Spy

Royal Rumble 2019 officially put us on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and Elimination Chamber nudged us a little further along the line, and now it's time for the last PPV stop before the big one: Fastlane 2019.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

While it's certainly possible for titles to move on WWETV in the last few weeks before WrestleMania, it's also pretty unlikely, so now's the biggest chance for some significant changes before we get to New Jersey.

WWE Fastlane 2019 takes place on Sunday, March 10 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight on Sunday, March 10into Monday, March 11 in the UK) at theQuicken Loans Arena inCleveland, Ohio.

There'll be an hour Kick-Off show starting an hour earlier at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK), and here is everything you need to know.

What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Fastlane 2019?

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens

Photo credit: WWE

Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston was the feud we never knew we wanted, but then we absolutely needed. From nowhere in the week before Elimination Chamber, #KofiMania was running WILD.

Kofi's defeat in the Chamber was bookended by him pinning Daniel Bryan on SmackDown twice, and he absolutely earned the title shot he originally had.



But then Vince McMahon got involved and on Kevin Owens's returned hot-shotted KO right into the title picture at the expense of The New Day veteran.

To say we're disappointed is an understatement. And while we can't see this being the end of the road for KofiMania (what price a title match at Mania itself?), we have to deal with what's in front of us.

That's The New Daniel Bryan vs The Returning Kevin Owens.

While KO is looking fighting fit (as ever) on his comeback, we figure he'll have just too much ring rustiness to overcome Daniel Bryan (and his lackey Rowan, who never leaves his side).



Story continues

So, we'll go for D-Bry, but this isn't the last you'll be hearing of #KofiMania.

PREDICTION: Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs Mandy Rose

The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship has rather unfairly gone from the hottest battle in the WWE to playing second fiddle on its own show.

As Becky Lynch (and then, per Vince) Charlotte Flair target Raw's Ronda Rousey, Asuka is left holding the fort on the Blue Brand without getting much attention for it.

Well, she's got some attention now, in the form of ex-Absolution (and ex-Tough Enough) star Mandy Rose, who clawed her way into contention with a big win over the champ.

And, despite Asuka having the edge when it comes to strength and experience, this isn't going to be a cakewalk.

With Sonya Deville likely to be by Mandy's side and Asuka at risk of over-complacency, this one will be a lot tighter than many may think.

All that said, we think that the Empress of Tomorrow will have just about enough in the tank to see off this challenge, but she needs to be very, very careful.

PREDICTION: Asuka

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Boss 'N' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) (c) vs Nia Jax and Tamina

Photo credit: WWE

After all those rumours and teasing we eventually got the return of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship titles, and at Elimination Chamber 2019 we even got the champs the WWE Universe was crying out for.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are firmly united and they'll be defending their titles from ALLCOMERS, be they Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, or NXTUK.

So it's something of a shame that the first challengers are the most obvious, in Nia Jax and Tamina.

That's not to say the matchup doesn't have potential, only that we've seen variations on the Nia/Bayley theme for what feels like years and years.

Bayley usually has the edge, and with The Boss by her side we can't see The Boss 'N' Hug Connection losing this, despite the size and power between the teams.

So Bayley and Sasha to retain, and hold on to the belts going into WrestleMania 35, though we're hoping that they make good on that promise to defend the titles anywhere and everywhere before then.

PREDICTION: The Boss 'N' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks)



WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs Shane McMahon and The Miz

Photo credit: WWE

The only thing more surprising than Shane McMahon and The Miz winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships was their partnership staying together after their loss to The Usos at Elimination Chamber.

With that much ego between two men, we assumed that there'd be bitter recriminations and accusations, rather than The Miz's contrite stance and apologies.

But they've stuck it out, and with Shane being a quasi authority figure despite remaining an active competitor, he's gifted them this rematch at Fastlane.

Despite this surprising togetherness, we can't see the besties besting The Usos here.

The twins have just too much experience in these sorts of situations to let the chance of walking into WrestleMania 35 as champs slip through their fingers.

And surely, surely after a second defeat we'll get to see Shane-O-Mac and Miz go at it with each other, perhaps leading to a Mania match of their own?

PREDICTION: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) (c) vs Ricochet & Aleister Black vs Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

Photo credit: WWE

The Revival had a long and winding path to to the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, and since they got there it's been all downhill.

They've suffered defeat after defeat, including losses to a reformed DIY on loan from NXT and proper callups Aleister Black and Ricochet.

All the while, recently-deposed champs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable have been watching on, looking for the right time to strike and try to regain their gold.

Well, it's all come to a head now, with a Triple Threat putting the three teams against each other.

Many will fancy The Revival to lose. They're in a negative spiral and their champions' advantage doesn't exist in a Triple Threat.

That's especially true given the hunger and novelty of the Black/Ricochet partnership, which already feels like the perfect marriage of power and poise.

But one thing we learned during their time in NXT is that it's when the chips are down that The Revival pull out all the stops.

True ring mechanics, they do what's needed when it's needed most. No flips, just fists, and a statement of intent going into WrestleMania that they're no main roster flash in the pain.

PREDICTION: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch



Photo credit: WWE

And there it is.

We couldn't quite believe that The Man, the Royal Rumble winner, the hottest damn star in the whole WWE right now was going to be denied a shot at the title at WrestleMania, in what could be a history-making all-woman main event.

With her suspension ripped up, Becky Lynch is back in the game, and all she has to do is beat her longtime rival Charlotte Flair to be added to that title match in April.

It won't be easy. Becky had to sign a "hold harmless" agreement before the match because she's not exactly in great shape right now, but we can't see past a win for Bex here.

Flair is already guaranteed a spot at Mania vs a Rowdy (and Raging) Ronda Rousey. She'd like the win, sure, to make her task a little easier as 1-on-1 rather than a Triple Threat.

But Becky NEEDS to win to keep her Mania dream alive, and it's that straight fire that'll get her the victory.

PREDICTION: Becky Lynch

The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose) vs Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley

Photo credit: WWE

"If I told them once, I told them a hundred times to put The Shield first and Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley last."



It's the reunion we thought we might never see, with Roman Reigns battling cancer and Dean Ambrose on his way out of the company.

But the band are back together one last time, having joined forces on the final Raw before this pay-per-view.

We're always happy to see Ambrose and Rollins and Reigns (OH MY!) together in the ring, but there's still a little sizzle missing from this,

Their opponents are a rag tag trio without much cohesion who have recently been battered every which way by Braun Strowman.

What's more, Bobby Lashley has one foot in a feud with Finn Bálor, and none of this quite makes sense.



But perhaps a trio of Triple Powerbombs will twist the Lunatic's Fringe and convince him to get out that pen and paper and make this a longer-lasting return.

PREDICTION: The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose)

Kick-Off: Rey Mysterio vs Andrade



Photo credit: WWE

We could watch these two men Fight Forever, and recently on SmackDown Live it feels as thought they've done just that.

Their battle briefly crossed over with R-Truth the hunt for the US Title, but Samoa Joe stomped his way through that one and left with the spoils.

So these two reconvene for the Fastlane kickoff, with pride the main thing at stake.

This back-and-forth could go either way on the night, but we'll opt for Andrade to win this one, not least because of the presence of Zelina Vega in his corner.

But when that second bell goes both men had better watch their back.

With Samoa Joe seemingly having the night off, don't be surprised if he pops by to make his presence felt.

PREDICTION: Andrade



What date and start time is WWE Fastlane 2019 in the UK?



WWE Fastlane 2019 is on Sunday, March 10 into Monday, March 11 and the event's start time is Midnight. A Kick-Off show starts one hour earlier, at 11pm on Sunday, March 10.

What date and start time is WWE Fastlane 2019 in the US?

WWE Fastlane 2019 is on Sunday, March 10 and the event's start time is 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. A Kick-Off show starts one hour earlier at 6pm ET (3pm PT).

How do I watch WWE Fastlane 2019?









We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio(on sale now), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Fastlane 2019 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Fastlane 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can buy WWE Fastlane 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £19.95.

How do I watch WWE Fastlane 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can buy WWE Fastlane 2019 on pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.

What are your predictions for WWE Fastlane 2019? Let us know at @digitalspywwe.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account

('You Might Also Like',)