WWE Extreme Rules Full Results: Brock Lesnar cashes in, wins WWE Universal Championship

WWE’s latest pay-per-view event, Extreme Rules, is taking place Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., and Yahoo Sports will be following all of the action. Refresh the page throughout the evening for all the results as they happen live.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship

Drew Gulak (c.) defeats Tony Nese to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

Roman Reigns and the Undertaker defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match

The Revival (c.) defeats The Usos to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships

Aleister Black defeats Cesaro

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley (c.) for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Braun Strowman defeats Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match

The New Day defeats Heavy Machinery and Daniel Bryan and Rowan to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

A.J. Styles defeats Ricochet to win the United States Championship

Kevin Owens defeats Dolph Ziggler

Kofi Kingston defeats Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winner-take-all Extreme Rules Match to retain the WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championships

Brock Lesnar defeats Seth Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship