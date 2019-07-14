WWE Extreme Rules Full Results: Brock Lesnar cashes in, wins WWE Universal Championship
WWE’s latest pay-per-view event, Extreme Rules, is taking place Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., and Yahoo Sports will be following all of the action. Refresh the page throughout the evening for all the results as they happen live.
Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship
Oh, it's like THAT, @FinnBalor?! #ExtremeRules #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/ZFs4AbdJ84
He's a slick one.#ExtremeRules #ICTitle @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/eGom58bVUr
Returned to form, he HAS.@ShinsukeN plants @FinnBalor with the #Kinshasa to become your NEW #ICChampion on #ExtremeRules Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/iZnJXLiueq
Drew Gulak (c.) defeats Tony Nese to retain the Cruiserweight Championship
Philadelphia's own @DrewGulak gets things started in a HURRY as he defends the #CruiserweightTitle against @TonyNese LIVE on #ExtremeRules Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/6bNBAwzss6
PSA: @DrewGulak hits hard.#ExtremeRules #205Live pic.twitter.com/sP5rHCMylm
The hometown hero got it done.@DrewGulak is STILL your @WWE #CruiserweightChampion! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Oc4BnEwem3
Roman Reigns and the Undertaker defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match
The bell tolls for @DMcIntyreWWE & @shanemcmahon...#ExtremeRules #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/kNN1FuYr8f
BEST PURE STRIKER IN WWE HISTORY. #ExtremeRules #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/vzblHnaxCS
Let's take a second to appreciate @DMcIntyreWWE. 💪 #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/T6toLf8eAw
Ladies and gentlemen, @IAmEliasWWE... #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/ZxrgNXOLkg
#ExtremeRules@shanemcmahon + #NoHoldsBarred = pic.twitter.com/KrZCdvPpmQ
Nothing but RESPECT.
Consider the yard HELD DOWN by The #Undertaker & @WWERomanReigns! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/KxfFLF2w6o
The Revival (c.) defeats The Usos to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships
TIME TO FLY, UCE.#ExtremeRules @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/JdFuK74zXz
You wanna dance, @WWEUsos? #TheRevival will dance.#ExtremeRules @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/FaFCLKjE8I
When it comes to winning the #RAW #TagTeamTitles, The @WWEUsos will do WHATEVER it takes! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/K4O9dOPUHz
GOALS.@ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWillderWWE are STILL #TopGuys because they just RETAINED the #RAW #TagTeamTitles! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Z3OGWHch7d
Aleister Black defeats Cesaro
👀 Wise move or nah on the part of @WWECesaro? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/DWFHIoXc5p
.@WWEAleister just might REGRET asking for this fight right about now... #ExtremeRules @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/hX6kGqDow7
All it took was one #BlxckMass.@WWEAleister wins a GRUELING battle over @WWECesaro at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/ImCf5zeRzr
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley (c.) for the SmackDown Women’s Championship
Are we looking at the first-ever #SDLive CO-Women's Champions?@AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE are looking to make history RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/7fjFhMaJcB
Is this an unwinnable situation for @itsBayleyWWE?#ExtremeRules @AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/PmjKcGLK20
2-FOR-1 SPECIAL! 👏👏👏👏👏, @itsBayleyWWE. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/40M9Ieml04
Somehow, some way, @itsBayleyWWE DID IT!#AndStill #SDLive #WomensChampion. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/wvDKQLZ95A
Braun Strowman defeats Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match
This one is spilling all over the @WellsFargoCtr...#ExtremeRules #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/tWV0X2BXUl
The scary thing is this feels like it's just getting STARTED.#ExtremeRules #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/dnsrzSEkVp
More destruction. More chaos.#ExtremeRules #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/tcluHXnsvB
HOW DID HE MAKE IT OUT?!@BraunStrowman is the #MonsterAmongMen and the #LastManStanding at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/vzhEvlbkp7
The New Day defeats Heavy Machinery and Daniel Bryan and Rowan to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Are we about to witness #TheNewDay become 6️⃣-TIME #TagTeamChampions?!@WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD are set for #TripleThreat action LIVE on @WWENetwork! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zgIvYVUZYS
That @ERICKROWAN is an absolute game-changer. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WiIKE7nJFS
#WATCHyourTOEZ, @WWEDanielBryan!#ExtremeRules @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/4wFZ7ZVi63
#HeavyMachinery STAYS hittin' those WEIGHTS.#ExtremeRules @otiswwe @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/6FBzd4wl8L
There is a NEW DAY ROCKS CHORUS raining throughout the @WellsFargoCtr, because @WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD just secured #TheNewDay's SIXTH #TagTeamTitles! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WSfXpWz3og
A.J. Styles defeats Ricochet to win the United States Championship
#TheClub's @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE made their presence felt before this match could even START. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lBDyO8IyuM
HE CAME TO PLAY TONIGHT.#ExtremeRules @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/jTc8jEm2af
Did the tide just turn enough for @AJStylesOrg to capitalize and become #USChampion?! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lZm3AKaqsI
🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠#ExtremeRules @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/TJhRsnp6gT
A PHENOMENAL OUTCOME for @AJStylesOrg, the now 3️⃣-TIME #USChampion at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/COFu6hlmDm
Kevin Owens defeats Dolph Ziggler
Think @FightOwensFight is ready for this one?
He goes one-on-one with @HEELZiggler LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/e7pPTTSthu
Kofi Kingston defeats Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Championship
"LET'S GO CHAMP!"#ExtremeRules @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/Sm5Rsxnsms
No reading between the lines necessary here.#ExtremeRules @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/znTy38f4mw
TROUBLE IN PARADISE spells the end for @SamoaJoe...@TrueKofi is STILL your #WWEChampion! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/yAsocqG9WQ
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winner-take-all Extreme Rules Match to retain the WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championships
WATCH IT, @LaceyEvansWWE.#ExtremeRules #WinnersTakeAll @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/yI1nyHdvxQ
Taking advantage of the #ExtremeRules is @BaronCorbinWWE... #WinnersTakeAll pic.twitter.com/CTr05twE5h
You best not mess with #TheMan.#ExtremeRules #WinnersTakeAll @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/AxbvFD9JlJ
How do like THIS, ya nasties?!#ExtremeRules #WinnersTakeAll @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/sVxA4ibEYv
OOOOOHHHHHH YOU MESSED UP, BARON CORBIN.#ExtremeRules #WinnersTakeAll @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/2S3LxSHd4a
Brock Lesnar defeats Seth Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship
#BeastInTheBank has CASHED IN.@BrockLesnar is ONCE AGAIN your #UniversalChampion at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/Fihn8Vpbg2
