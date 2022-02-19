WWE Elimination Results from Saudi Arabia: Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar victorious
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Bianca BelairBianca Nicole Blair Crawford is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where she performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Bianca Belair. She won the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match
- Brock LesnarAmerican professional wrestler and mixed martial arts fighter
- Roman ReignsProfessional wrestler
High stakes on WWE card
AP Photo/Amr Nabil
The WWE is running another show in Saudi Arabia. This card on Saturday is the Elimination Chamber and will see the WWE title on the line along with other featured attractions.
Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz
CHRIS NIEVES/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg to retain the WWE Universal Championship
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images
Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg
Elsa Hasch /Allsport
Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a falls count anywhere match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a falls count anywhere match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a falls count anywhere match
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Becky Lynch defeated Lita to retain the Raw Women’s Championship
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Becky Lynch defeated Lita to retain the Raw Women’s Championship
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Usos attack Viking Raiders before match, so no contest
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Usos attack Viking Raiders before match, so no contest
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship
USAT
WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship
USAT
WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1
1