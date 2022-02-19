WWE Elimination Results from Saudi Arabia: Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar victorious

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bianca Belair
    Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where she performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Bianca Belair. She won the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match
  • Brock Lesnar
    Brock Lesnar
    American professional wrestler and mixed martial arts fighter
  • Roman Reigns
    Roman Reigns
    Professional wrestler

High stakes on WWE card

AP Photo/Amr Nabil

The WWE is running another show in Saudi Arabia. This card on Saturday is the Elimination Chamber and will see the WWE title on the line along with other featured attractions.

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

CHRIS NIEVES/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg to retain the WWE Universal Championship

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg

Elsa Hasch /Allsport

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Belair wins Women's Elimination Chamber match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a falls count anywhere match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a falls count anywhere match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss in a falls count anywhere match

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Becky Lynch defeated Lita to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Becky Lynch defeated Lita to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Usos attack Viking Raiders before match, so no contest

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Usos attack Viking Raiders before match, so no contest

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship

USAT

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship

USAT

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar wins championship

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

1

1

Recommended Stories