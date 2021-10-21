WWE Crown Jewel results from Saudi Arabia: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar

Long way from home

WWE Superstars made the trip to Saudi Arabia for the company’s Crown Jewel event that took place on Thursday. The results for a feature event presented by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Usos defeated The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander)

Edge defeats Seth Rollins

Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali

RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton) defeated AJ Styles and Omos to retain the Raw Tag Team titles

Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the Queen’s Crown tournament

Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to win the King of the Ring tournament

Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley

Big E defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship

Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women’s title

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar

