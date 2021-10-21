WWE Crown Jewel results from Saudi Arabia: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar
Long way from home
AP Photo/Amr Nabil
WWE Superstars made the trip to Saudi Arabia for the company’s Crown Jewel event that took place on Thursday. The results for a feature event presented by the sports entertainment juggernaut.
The Usos defeated The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Edge defeats Seth Rollins
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali
AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images
RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton) defeated AJ Styles and Omos to retain the Raw Tag Team titles
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the Queen’s Crown tournament
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to win the King of the Ring tournament
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley
Shelley Mays/The Tennessean,
Big E defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women’s title
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
