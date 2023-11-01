WWE Crown Jewel 2023 – Match card and predictions

WWE

Remember when the WWE's trips were (i) controversial and (ii) glorified house shows? The first Crown Jewel in 2018 seems a long way away.

These days there are still entirely justified murmurs of discontent and a few fans choosing to sit out the pay-per-view, but there's no chance of them ignoring the results and fallout.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 isn't just a canonical, serious PPV, it's one that also features the lesser-seen Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with his belt on the line against the very much flavour-of-the-moment LA Knight.

That would be enough to put butts in seats all by itself, but the rest of the card is pretty stacked too.

Rhea Ripley is taking on all-comers for her Women's World Championship, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has the serious title challenge of Drew McIntyre, and the vet takes on the natural rookie Logan Paul with gold on the line, too.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 takes place at Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4, 2023 with a start time of 1pm ET/10am PT (5pm in the UK)

A one hour kick-off show starts at Midday ET/9am PT (4pm in the UK).

What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs LA Knight

WWE

Roman Reigns doesn't come to play often, and with the Bloodline clearly not what it once was, he has to be especially careful these days when he does.

Dismissed by a minority as an Attitude Era throwback. LA Knight has ridden a wave of fan adulation to take him – almost – to the very top of the tree.

His performances have earned him a shot at the biggest title, against the biggest star in the company right now.

Sure, this hasn't had quite the build of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes going for gold, but LA Knight absolutely deserves this opportunity.

Sad to say though, we can't see the Head of the Table missing out. The Bloodline is down and reduced, but definitely not out, and they'll make the difference.

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark vs Raquel Rodriguez

WWE

Rhea Ripley is slowly becoming one of the cornerstones of the WWE in the 2020s.

Edge came and went, and Finn Balor is nominally the boss these days, but The Jugment Day belongs to Mami.

She needs to keep her grip on the gold to maintain that aura, and a fatal five-way is surely the hardest way to keep her run going.

Not only doesn't she have to be pinned or submitted to lose her title, but there are FOUR other women having it out with each other who can decided where this one goes.

All of them are serious contenders (yes, even the ring-rusty Nia Jax), and all will fancy their chances.

But... it's Mami. We believe.

PREDICTION: Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs Bianca Belair

WWE

Defending your title in a multi-person match is hard enough (see above), but even after she survived the eyes-in-the-back-of-your-head assault, Bianca Belair was undone by the sucker punch of a post-match cash-in.

IYO SKY made good on her promise and won the title, and her Damage CTRL buddies put the champ on the shelf.

Now Bianca is back, and she's going right after what was taken from her.

There's no briefcase to worry about this time around, and what's more this is a straight one-on-one match...

But with that said, we doubt that IYO will be fighting alone, and we fully expect her to take full advantage of her backup to keep hold of the strap.

PREDICTION: IYO SKY

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre

WWE

Seth Rollins has accepted that the World Heavyweight Championship is something of a consolation prize, but he's done pretty well in making it shine.

He's held onto it since its inception, and even through a bruising multi-match feud with the always dangerous Shinsuke Nakamura.

Now though, Drew McIntyre, former Beastslayer, wants his hands on the gold.

Seth will likely just be starting to feel comfortable as the titleholder, and – with Damien Priest lurking in the wings with that briefcase – will be his downfall.

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs Logan Paul

WWE

The veteran against the celebrity newbie should be no decision to make at all.

But for all his evergreen ability, at 48 there's finally been whispers about Rey Mysterio slowing down, if not hanging up his boots completely.

And Logan Paul isn't any old celeb wrestler. He's not even a wannabe with fancy flips like Bad Bunny or Stephen Amell.

Logan Paul, and it pains us to say this, is a natural. The real deal. He can hold his own with a fair percentage of the WWE locker room, and while his match record makes him not fit to lace Rey's boots, on his day he can challenge everyone.

And with the wildcard of Dominik Mysterio likely in the building, we think this could well be that day. The day Logan Paul (LOGAN PAUL!) wins WWE gold.

PREDICTION: Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest



WWE

Everyone and their brother is predicting that Cody Rhodes will eventually win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finally "finish the story" that his father never managed.

The only problem is that Cody had his shot and missed out (albeit not entirely fairly) in the main event of WrestleMania 39, and what's more, he's stuck on Raw while current champ Roman Reigns is on SmackDown.

Cody hasn't been twiddling his thumbs in the meantime, and even joined forces with Jey Uso to become a WWE tag team champion for the umpteenth time.

That reign was ended after just nine days when a returning Jimmy Uso helped Finn Bálor and Damian Priest regain their crown.

So while he's working out how to finish Dusty's story, he's gonna have some revenge on Damian. We figure if Jimmy gets involved again, Jey will help even things up.

PREDICTION: Cody Rhodes

John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

WWE

Okay, before we get into this match in particular, it's worth taking a look at John Cena's recent Premium Live Event record when wrestling one-on-one.

So forget about his previous victory against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso last time out... he had man of the moment LA Knight alongside him.

On his todd, Cena has lost to Roman Reigns and The Fiend (RIP) on his last time out. His last PLE win was way back in 2018 – five long years ago.

The optimists will point out that win was in Saudi Arabia, a good omen for this battle, but we can also point out that it was against Triple H, who has since retired.

Anyway, to the matter at hand. For all his veteran skills, "still got it" abilities, sheer sense of enduring belief, and decent run back shaking off any signs of rust, a 46-year-old John Cena simply doesn't have enough in the tank to put away a Bloodline member only just entering his prime.

PREDICTION: Solo Sikoa



Sami Zayn vs JD McDonagh [Pre-Show Match]

WWE

Sami Zayn is totally finished with The Bloodline, but he's still finding himself entangled with nefarious factions it seems, and he just can't shake The Judgment Day loose.

Kevin Owens is over on Raw, and while Ricochet stepped up to even the odds when JD McDonagh and Dirty Dom Mysterio wanted at him, now things are (in theory at least) a bit more simple.

Zayn vs McDonagh to twitch the curtain in Saudi Arabia, with both men looking to show that they're more than capable of standing on their own two feet.

The thing is, we're not sure that JD really is, and if it truly does stay mano a mano, SZ has this one wrapped up for sure.

PREDICTION: Sami Zayn



How do I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 ?

The venue for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is the Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and tickets are available now.

If you're not going in person, you can watch on the WWE Network (direct in the UK, or via Peacock in the US), which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast and reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on the WWE Network?

To watch the premium tier for live PPVs, which includes WWE Crown Jewel 2023, the WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:



In the US, to access the WWE Network you need to subscribe to Peacock after the WWE signed a deal in 2021 to give the NBC service exclusive access. It'll only set you back $4.99, and you get oodles of other content too.

You can sign up for Peacock here.

How do I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can buy WWE PPVs in the UK via TNT Sport Box Office, after a deal was struck in 2019 that saw UK broadcast rights for WWE move from Sky to BT Sport starting January 2020. BT Sports rebranded as TNT Sports in Summer 2023.

How do I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can only watch WWE PPVs in the US via Peacock.



