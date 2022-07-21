WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Dominates Birthday At Circa Las Vegas!

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently celebrated his birthday at the newest property in downtown Las Vegas, Circa Resort and Casino. Circa is home to the top-notch steakhouse Barry’s Downtown Prime, the glamorous rooftop lounge Legacy Club, and Stadium Swim, the dream pool for sports fans.

Bobby Lashley's First Stop: Barry's Downtown Prime!

Courtesy Circa Las Vegas

Bobby and his closest friends arrived at their rooms and got ready to have the time of their lives!

The group’s first stop was at the celebrity-known steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime. The eatery is known for welcoming the biggest stars and that night was no different.

Lashley’s big appetite was no match for the meal that Chef Barry Dakake prepared for the professional wrestler! The entire table was filled with a variety of dishes, including the 12 oz. rib cap known as “Barry’s Steak”, and the popular whole Maine lobster mac ‘n cheese. The presentation with the lobster was like nothing they had ever seen!

You can’t celebrate turning another year older without dessert, and luckily the WWE superstar had five sweet treats to choose from.

While the New York cheesecake and crème brulée looked enticing, Bobby only had eyes for Christine’s Carrot Cake. The fluffy cake with cream cheese frosting is his absolute favorite and he makes sure to indulge every time he visits the restaurant.

Bobby Lashley's Responds To Austin Theory's 'Ultimatum'

Courtesy Circa Las Vegas

After dinner, Bobby grabbed his championship belt and went into the kitchen with Chef Barry to respond to Austin Theory’s ultimatum.

Rumor has it, Theory insisted that if Bobby ate there again, there was going to be a “big problem”. When Chef Barry told Bobby about the incident, he grinned. With his gold championship belt draped over his shoulder, he told the chef to let him know if Theory ever came in again. It seems as if the rivalry between these two doesn’t stop in the ring!

Barry’s Prime Co-owner and Director of Operations, Yassine Lyoubi, also got in on the action when he saw the current WWE United States Champion hanging out in the kitchen. Yassine looked like a champ as he posed with Bobby and his championship belt. After a satisfying dinner, Bobby and his friends set out to explore everything else the property has to offer.

Imagine visiting Las Vegas and seeing WWE star Bobby Lashley holding his huge belt and meeting up with legendary casino owner Derek Stevens? That’s exactly what Circa guests witnessed on their night out! Derek and Bobby caught up with each other at Mega Bar before taking a photo with Lashley’s prized championship belt.

Bobby Lashley Parties At Circa's Stadium Swim Private Cabana!

Courtesy Circa Las Vegas

The next day, Bobby was seen partying at Stadium Swim in a private cabana. The venue’s beautiful cocktail servers surprised Bobby with an exciting presentation to wish him a happy birthday.

The whole pool got involved in the celebration and fans went wild as they realized who was partying just a few feet away from them. One can safely say that Bobby Lashley is a Champion wrestler and partier!

NBA Players Also Got In On The Bobby Lashley Action!

Courtesy Circa Las Vegas

CEO/Owner Derek Stevens also welcomed NBA players Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp to the rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, during the NBA Summer League.

They loved chatting with Derek about the competition while admiring the view from 60 stories up. Derek later joked on Twitter that the “average height that night was high” … and anyone looking at that photo wouldn’t know that he’s 6 feet tall!