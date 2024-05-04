WWE Backlash France Livestream: How to Watch the Pro Wrestling Event Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Vive la France! Vive la WWE! The first major event after Wrestlemania XL is also one of the biggest events in Europe. The WWE is going international with Backlash France 2024. This year’s pro wrestling event features five matchups — including four title bouts for the world heavyweight championship, women’s tag team championship and women’s championship triple threat — on Saturday, May 4.

For the main event, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend the belt against AJ Styles, just after Rhodes won the title away from Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania in Philadelphia last month.

Want to watch WWE Backlash France online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is WWE Backlash France 2024? Date, Time

WWE Backlash France takes place at LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon, France on Saturday, May 4. The start time for WWE Backlash France is 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT (or 6:30 p.m. Central European Time).

WWE Backlash France 2024: Main Card

Main Card, 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles — Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Damian Priest (champion) vs. Jey Uso — World Heavyweight Championship Match

Bayley (champion) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton — WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

The Kabuki Warriors (champion) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill — WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline — Tag Team Match

Watch all the action by livestreaming WWE Backlash France online with Peacock. Purchase the livestream feed starting at $5.99/month, or $49.99/year when you sign up for an annual subscription here.

Later in the week, tune into WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown after Backlash France.

