WWE Announces Which ‘Starrcade’ Matches Will Air On WWE Network

Ric Flair pointing at the camera.

The Inquisitr recently reported that WWE was set to air its Starrcade house show as a WWE Network special, but at that time, all that was known was that an edited one-hour version of the show would air.

Fans weren’t sure if WWE was going to leave it open to a surprise or if the televised matches would be revealed, but the company has posted which matches and segments will make the cut on its website.

WWE has announced that it will show the steel cage match between former WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. This was originally scheduled to be for the championship, but since Daniel Bryan dethroned Styles a couple weeks ago, it’ll just a regular grudge match.

