WWE announces Indianapolis as host city for future WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time since 1992, Indianapolis is going to host WWE WrestleMania. For the first time since 2008, the Circle City will host WWE SummerSlam.

For the first time, Indianapolis will host WWE Royal Rumble, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

With WWE Monday Night Raw held in Gainbridge Fieldhouse later Monday evening, and former Indianapolis Colts star Pat McAfee making up half of the commentary team, all the stars aligned to set this announcement in motion. Initial reports of a multi-year deal between Indiana Sports Corp and WWE came out June 20 from WrestleVotes, and a news release from Indiana Sports Corp. confirmed the deal Monday morning. A press conference at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion is scheduled for 11 a.m.

“For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage," said Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp in a news release. "This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications added: “Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania.”

Not only does the agreement confirm Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium as the host location for WWE's three most important yearly shows, but it also ensures Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the host of yearly Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown tapings, as well as other select Premium Live Events (PLE). When Indianapolis hosts SummerSlam and WrestleMania, each will be a two-night event. Events will also be held in Fort Wayne and Evansville.

The last PLE in Indianapolis was WWE Fastlane, which took place in October 2023.

