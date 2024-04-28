WVU's Beanie Bishop signs with Steelers as undrafted free agent

Apr. 27—MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bishop joins former Mountaineer teammate Zach Frazier with Pittsburgh. The Steelers selected Frazier in the second round of the draft on Friday night.

Bishop played just one season in Morgantown but made the most of it, earning consensus All-American honors after leading the nation in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20). He led the Mountaineers with four interceptions.

"I came on a mission, " Bishop said about transferring to WVU last season. "Some guys leave schools to get money, to do all of those different things and I just set a goal that I want to go to the NFL. I want to go somewhere where I'll have the opportunity to play and make plays and this was the best spot for me."

Bishop landed in Morgantown following a disappointing season at Minnesota in 2022. Prior to joining the Golden Gophers, he had three solid years at Western Kentucky.

"He's about the right things, " WVU secondary coach ShaDon Brown said prior to the team's bowl game last year. "He came here as a six-year player who had been to a stop previously that didn't go the way it was planned ...He over-achieved because of his work ethic. He didn't worry about some of the other things that transfers worry about and he's played himself into having an opportunity to play in the National Football League."