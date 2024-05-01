WVU Tech celebrates National Championship title for Esports program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech celebrated an achievement they were recognized for in the Esports program.

Concord Esports nominated for two awards by EsportsU

Staff, students, and Golden Bear supporters celebrated the Rainbow Six Siege Esports team at WVU Tech, as they recently received the title as National Esports Collegiate Conference Navigators National Champions for the 2023-2024 year.













The team played against the team at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte twice, beating them a second time for the National title.

Brad Davis, the Head Esports Coach at WVU Tech, said winning the title is not only just a great way to get together and meet new people and work hard together, but it’s a great new direction for students when it comes to college.

“Get them participating in extra curriculars, probably getting some different kids there that you probably normally wouldn’t get through your traditional varsity athletics, and this just provides another avenue for people to come through and you know, get their degree and also participate in something really cool right now,” said Davis.

Concord University esports team are national champions

Davis also says that this title will make them one of five National Champions within the National Esports Collegiate Conference with the different divisions that they have, putting them in the Navigators section.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.