WVU rowing set for George Washington Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Washington, D.C., Friday, April 12, to compete in the George Washington Invitational.

The Regatta will be held on the Potomac River near the Thompson Boat Center. Competition will include Drexel, George Washington, Georgetown, North Carolina, Old Dominion, St. Joseph’s and Temple.

“Although weather-related racing conditions are a bit of a concern going into the weekend, we’re hopeful for good racing,” WVU coach Jimmy King said. “Multiple rounds of racing will be very beneficial for us as we continue working to blend the combination of youth and experience that factors prominently in many of our crews.”

The format of the event is a duals race, meaning two schools will be paired to race one another, and that pairing will change throughout the three sessions. Each session will be a full, 2,000-meter race. The Mountaineers are primarily paired with St. Joe’s on Friday afternoon, North Carolina on Saturday morning and Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.